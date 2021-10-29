3 Types of Content that Creators Can Use to Market Their NFT Projects

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the first futures ETF getting approved by SEC, the crypto market is exploding.

But it’s not just about Bitcoin: We’re in the middle of the NFT market gold rush, where digital art gets bought and sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

More and more people are getting into projects like CryptoPunks, The Doge Pound or Rekt Racoons to earn a mind-boggling ROI on their investments.

With cases of flipping for a profit of over $4.4 million becoming increasingly frequent, some companies jumped on the NFT bandwagon too; recently, Visa bought one CryptoPunk for $149,939.

Thousands of creators and artists have been following suit as the emerging market takes off, launching their own NFT projects.

But at the end of the day, the success of any NFT project boils down to . You have to convince the market that your NFTs have actual value.

Most creators rely solely on Twitter to get the word out while completely ignoring content marketing, the tried-and-tested way to grow any business.

Here are three massively overlooked types of content you can use to take your NFT project to new heights.

1. A roadmap

Any successful NFT launch starts with a roadmap, the document mapping out the vision and strategy of the team behind the project to clearly communicate its long-term value.

Creating a well-polished roadmap is a must since it’s the very first thing any NFT investor is going to read through before buying anything from you.

A great roadmap clearly and exhaustively covers the following:

Key project milestones as well as what will happen once they’ve been reached; for instance, you may want to run a giveaway once a certain percentage of your NFTs have been sold.

as well as what will happen once they’ve been reached; for instance, you may want to run a giveaway once a certain percentage of your NFTs have been sold. The long-term goals of the project that ensure its survival for years to come — from implementing the staking functionality to redistributing some of the sales revenue earned back to your holders.

that ensure its survival for years to come from implementing the staking functionality to redistributing some of the sales revenue earned back to your holders. The detailed plan outlining how the team will achieve the stated goals.

Most NFT projects go only so far as outlining everything in a few paragraphs or one short blog post and, as a result, fail to attract and retain a stable user base.

This creates an excellent opportunity for you to cut through the noise. Hire a freelance copywriter and graphic designer to create a downloadable PDF that clearly communicates your vision and gets you an instant boost in credibility.

2. Whitepapers

Traditionally, a whitepaper is a long-form piece of content that exhaustively covers a specific problem or topic, digging into it more deeply than regular blog posts or articles.

That way, this content type delivers massive value to the reader while explaining how a given product or service can solve a problem.

You can use the same approach to establish yourself as an authority, boost your online presence and generate more sales.

To help you get started, here are some ideas of what you can cover in your whitepaper to promote your NFT project:

A beginner’s guide. With so many people new to NFTs, creating content that helps NFT newbies navigate the landscape can be a way to build rapport and engage your audience, resulting in more sales.

With so many people new to NFTs, creating content that helps NFT newbies navigate the landscape can be a way to build rapport and engage your audience, resulting in more sales. Industry reports. Analyzing the NFT market trends is a great way to establish yourself as an industry leader.

Analyzing the NFT market trends is a great way to establish yourself as an industry leader. Project roundups. Since everyone is constantly on the lookout for new NFT opportunities, you can turn a list of promising projects into a whitepaper to quickly grow your audience.

Since everyone is constantly on the lookout for new NFT opportunities, you can turn a list of promising projects into a whitepaper to quickly grow your audience. Additionally, it’s a good idea to create a separate whitepaper tailored to companies or individuals with massive buying power (or “whales,” in cryptospeak).

Having just one or two whales backing you with their money and resources can completely change the trajectory of your NFT project, so the payoff can be tremendous.

3. Blog posts

For years, blogging has been the go-to way for companies to grow their online presence and secure a steady stream of new leads.

Companies that regularly blog generate 55% more visitors than those that don’t.

Combined with the fact that 71% of B2B consumers read blog posts before making a buying decision, writing blog posts can help you dramatically expand your existing audience.

Additionally, you can use tools like Ahrefs, Ubersuggest or Google Keyword Planner to uncover the keywords your target audience types into search engines when researching NFT projects.

Once there, create SEO-friendly blog posts to generate organic search traffic instead of relying just on Twitter to generate demand.

Put your NFT project on the map with content marketing

NFTs are the future — and the future is already here.

NFTs are set to revolutionize the entertainment, gaming, art, music and so many more industries — not to mention its rise as a new asset class.

And even though the NFT market is only taking its first baby steps, the cutthroat competition will keep on pushing the bar of what it takes to successfully market an NFT project.

That means only one thing: Eventually, all traditional promotional channels, including content marketing, will be widely adopted by all creators.

And those who take advantage of the underdeveloped state of NFT marketing are bound to reap massive benefits. So, what are you waiting for?