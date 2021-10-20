Amazon Mexico bets on SMEs and trains thousands of entrepreneurs in a virtual event

As part of its commitment to the development of small and medium-sized companies in the country, Amazon Mexico organized the virtual event Amazon Impulsa , in which workshops and trainings were offered completely free of charge for both entrepreneurs seeking to venture into electronic commerce, as well as for small and medium-sized companies that currently sell on Amazon Mexico.

Depositphotos.com

Thousands of entrepreneurs learned, from the voice of e-commerce experts and company executives, the advantages of taking advantage of Amazon's technology, logistics capacity and customer service to boost their businesses and start selling online.

As a result of the pandemic, 34% of small and medium-sized companies in the country were forced to rethink their business strategies, and found their only sales channel on the internet due to the closures of physical establishments as a result of sanitary measures, according to the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO), but contrary to expectations, its sales not only remained at pre-pandemic levels, but also increased significantly and even began to expand its operations outside the country.

In this sense, David Miller, General Director of Amazon Mexico, pointed out that “the pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic commerce among SMEs, so that today it is not optional to resort to electronic commerce as one more way to reach consumers, but rather that it is mandatory to think about sales strategies from this new reality ”. This can be seen reflected in the figures since, according to the AMVO, from 2019 to date, online sales have had a growth of at least 81 percent.

At Amazon Impulsa, the most important event in terms of training for electronic commerce in small and medium-sized companies, introductory workshops were offered to electronic commerce, inventory planning, tools and strategies for defining prices, advertising solutions, performance reports, export and international trade, among many other useful matters for entrepreneurs.

In this sense, Renata Arvizu, Amazon Mexico Marketplace Leader, announced that, globally, small and medium-sized companies represent approximately 60% of Amazon sales, so the ecommerce company is investing more than $ 100 million worldwide to drive the success of small businesses that sell in your store.

This event had the participation and presentations of first-rate guests, such as Jorge de Lara, General Manager & VP of GCS for Mexico and Latam at American Express; Ana López Mestre, General Director at the American Chamber of Commerce Mexico; Álvaro Villar, General Director at WeWork México; Mariate Arnal; Director of Stripe Latam, among many others.

The event, which was held virtually, at which more than 5,000 people registered, and allowed entrepreneurs from all over the country to train and resolve their doubts to start selling through Amazon.com.mx, and even for those who already They do, offered advanced tools with the aim of boosting their sales in this important year-end sales season, which will be available not only to those who registered for the event, but to anyone who is interested in consulting them. The presentations are already available and the videos will be available at the end of this week at: vende.amazon.com.mx/eventos/impulsa