Why you have to have a hacker mentality to innovate

Madrid, Spain.- "To be able to hack something, you must know it strongly".

With this phrase , Enrique Dans, professor of Innovation and Technology at IE Business School , explained to us that the best way to stand out in an industry and offer value propositions when you have a small business or a startup is to learn from the industry in which it operates. , to later be able to revolutionize it.

"We must have the hacker mentality, - remove that negative connotation-, to know a system very well and consider alternative ways to work."

The expert spoke with Entrepreneur in Spanish during his participation in the enlightED 2021 Hybrid Edition , a world congress on technology, education and innovation in Madrid, Spain, to give us the “keys” to innovate and resist in a volatile environment like the one we live in today.

Dans remarked that the pandemic shook our environment and that businesses that really want to continue with their digital transformation must focus on people to stop thinking of employees merely as human resources.

