Mariah Carey Encourages Women to Enter the Crypto Game, Support Black Girls Code

is partnering with platform Gemini on a new campaign aiming at making the asset class less daunting and more accessible to women.

Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

According to Gemini, while the number of crypto investors is on track to double in 2021 in comparison to last year’s number, quite a few people still remain what they call “cryptocurious.” Fifty-percent of those cautious potential investors are women. The company’s hope is that, as a recent convert herself, Carey can get women from her diverse international fanbase into the crypto world.

At the forefront of this partnership and Gemini’s overall operation model is educating and helping to demystify the cryptocurrency world through resources like Cryptopedia, a page full of links to articles explaining everything from bitcoin to NFTs.

To encourage fans to sign up, Carey and Gemini are offering new customers $20 in bitcoin to start their portfolio as well as an opportunity to support Black Girls Code, a non-profit which connects young Black women to potential careers in computer programming and tech.

“It’s great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover Bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation,” says Gemini founder Tyler Winklevoss in a press release. “Cryptos like Bitcoin and Ether were two of the best-performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.”

While she may be somewhat new to investing, this is not the first time Carey has embraced the crypto world. In 2017, Forbes reported that she was one of several musicians to accept Monero as a form of payment on her website, in support of the company’s campaign to show consumers how they can use cryptocurrency as a payment option in their day-to-day lives.