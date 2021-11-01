Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This is the word of the year 2021 according to the Oxford Dictionary

Last year, dictionary linguists couldn't pick a single word because of everything that happened in those 12 months.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Oxford Dictionary , perhaps the most respected in the English language, presented the word of 2021 on Monday. The linguists of the institution chose the idiomatic expression “vax”, which refers to everything related to vaccines against COVID-19 .

Depositphotos.com

In English, the word “vax” is used as a noun to name things related to vaccination, like “vax center” (vaccination center) or as a verb like “get the vax” (to be vaccinated).

According to the Oxford University Press site, the word "for September was used more than 72 times more than at the same time last year."

Image: Oxford University Press

In 2020, the Oxford Dictionary did not choose a word of the year due to all the unusual situations that changed the English language in those 12 months.

More About English

ONE

The UNAM campus in Canada will offer online English courses

Entrepreneur en Español
Learn languages

This school is looking for Mexicans who want to go to Ireland to study English

Entrepreneur en Español
Race

4 ways to earn money if you can speak English

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Nomad

A Car Tent for Aspiring Digital Nomads

Entrepreneur Store
Women Entrepreneurs

Redefining 'Boss Lady': Female Co-Founders Are the Next Evolution of Entrepreneurs

Melanie Fellay

Melanie Fellay

News and Trends

American Airlines Has Cancelled More Than 2,000 Flights Since Friday

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More