The man who created Italy's most famous dessert by mistake

Tiramisu is probably the most famous Italian dessert in the world. But did you know that it was invented by mistake on the premises of an art restorer?

Depositphotos.com / Luca Zaia vía Facebook

Ado Campeol , who passed away this weekend at the age of 93, was the owner of the restaurant in the city of Treviso in Veneto called Le Beccherie . In the 1970s his wife Alba and chef Roberto Linguanotto made a mistake when trying to make vanilla ice cream.

Campeol had worked in his family's restaurant since 1939 and was a recognized figure in the Italian business world. Although he is credited with creating the tiramisu for owning the restaurant where the dessert came from, it is said that the discovery was actually made by Chef Linguanotto and Signora Campeol who were preparing a vanilla ice cream when a spoonful of mascarpone fell by mistake. in the mixture of sugar and egg yolks. They both realized the mix's potential to be served on brownies soaked in coffee and sprinkled with bitter cocoa.

In 1969, Campeol began offering the dessert in its restaurant and the recipe was eventually certified by the Italian Academy of Cuisine in 2010. The rest is history.

Campeol passed away at 93

This Saturday, October 30, the governor of Veneto Luigi Zaia announced on Facebook the death of Campeol.

“With Ado Campeol, who died today at the age of 93, Treviso loses another star in his gastronomic and wine-making history, which will also shine up there ... In his home, thanks to his wife's intuition and imagination, one of the most famous pastry hits in the world, such as tiramisu certified by the Italian Academy of Cuisine ”.

Tiramisu has become a classic Italian dessert served around the world. There is even a "Tiramisù World Cup", a virtual competition to find the tastiest version on the planet.