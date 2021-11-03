Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why Facebook Is Shutting Down Its Face-Recognition System

The process will take place gradually over the coming weeks.

By

Meta, the newly christened corporate parent of Facebook and its many subsidiaries, announced on Tuesday that it would shut down Facebook's decade-old facial recognition software. People who opted in will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and the platform will delete more than a billion facial-recognition templates.

Chesnot | Getty Images

According to an announcement from Jerome Pesenti, the company's VP of artificial intelligence, this will eliminate the option for users to be automatically notified when they appear in photos or videos posted by others, or receive recommendations for who to tag in photos. The change will also impact Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which creates image descriptions for visually impaired people. AAT will still recognize how many people are in a photo, but will no longer identify them.

Related: Facebook Officially Changes Its Name to Meta

However, there are a number of personal-use cases where facial-recognition technology will still be used. "Looking ahead, we still see facial-recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity or to prevent fraud and impersonation," Pesenti wrote. "We believe facial recognition can help for products like these with privacy, transparency and control in place, so you decide if and how your face is used. We will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts."

According to the post, the change is "a company-wide move away from this kind of broad identification, and toward narrower forms of personal authentication." Pesenti wrote that amid ongoing uncertainty regarding clear regulation and privacy concerns, the company determined that limiting its use of facial recognition was the appropriate next step.

The announcement comes approximately a month after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen brought internal documents to the Wall Street Journal and Congress, revealing the platform's knowledge of its harmful effects. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later fired back, saying the accusation that the company deliberately pushes content that makes people angry for profit is "deeply illogical."

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back at Facebook Whistleblower's Claims: 'Deeply Illogical'

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

SpaceX Astronauts Will Not Have Working Toilet on Flight Home

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

FTC Gives Amazon Drivers Over $60 Million in Withheld Tips

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Jeff Bezos Pledges $2 Billion to Battle Climate Change After Flying to Conference on Private Jet

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes the richest person to ever walk on the planet (probably)

Entrepreneur en Español
ent-o Insider

The Great Resignation is a Chance to Get Serious About Diversity

Arthur Langer

Arthur Langer

News and Trends

SpaceX Astronauts Will Not Have Working Toilet on Flight Home

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More