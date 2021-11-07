How Do Your Eating Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Bill Gates? These Are the Billionaires' Favorite Foods to Snack On

Although the life of a billionaire looks glamorous from the outside — private jets, mansions around the world, Michelin-starred restaurants — in some ways billionaires can be shockingly down to earth. Case in point: Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, two of the richest people in the world, prefer a McDonald’s burger to most high-end cuisine. Read on for more insights into seven billionaires’ favorite snacks.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder reportedly makes time for a healthful breakfast whenever possible. His preferred order isn’t exactly commonplace, though. Bezos once reportedly requested Mediterranean octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt and a poached egg during a breakfast meeting. Before Bezos went to space on his New Shepard rocket ship, he also joked with reporters who suggested the tray of Arroz con Pollo he was carrying could be his “last meal.”

Sara Blakely

The billionaire founder of Spanx, who sold a majority stake in her company to Blackstone in October, generally leads a pretty healthy lifestyle. For example, she starts every morning with a smoothie her husband deems “disgusting,” which includes “frozen wild blueberries, a few dark cherries, kale, dates, cinnamon, spinach, cilantro, fresh mint, lemon, water, ice, chia and walnuts.” Blakely pairs the smoothie with green tea, which she drinks with local honey and cashew milk. But not all of her favorite snacks are so virtuous. Blakely told The Strategist that her pre-flight ritual is to buy a big bag of Cheez-Its: “I never eat Cheez-Its at any other time, but I do fly a lot, so I am eating Cheez-Its a lot.”

Warren Buffett

The Oracle of Omaha’s eating habits have been the subject of many internet articles, and for good reason. The 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman famously loves junk food, preferring hamburgers, hot dogs, Cherry Coke and McDonald’s to any high-end cuisine. He despises vegetables and told CNBC in 2010, “If somebody told me that I’d live a year longer by eating nothing but broccoli and asparagus from now on ... every day will seem ... long. I'll stick with the Cheetos and the Coke.”

Bill Gates

Like Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates can’t resist the siren call of the golden arches. According to Joe Cerrell, a managing director for the Gates Foundation, “If you get the lunchtime slot with Bill, you’re eating burgers. Someone will always be sent to get bags of McDonald’s. I don’t think Melinda lets him have them at home.” Gates is also a fan of the burgers at In-N-Out and Seattle chain Dick’s Drive-In. His favorite beverage of choice is also similar to Buffett’s: Diet Coke.

Elon Musk

The famously candid billionaire has shared his thoughts on food in occasional Reddit AMAs or tweets, including that his favorite foods are “French and BBQ” and that his favorite alcoholic beverage is whiskey. But Musk’s go-to snack is decidedly more lowbrow. The billionaire, who’s worth around $290 billion, once tweeted that his favorite midnight snack is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Oprah Winfrey

The billionaire lifestyle guru has made a habit out of sharing her favorite snacks (and products) in an annual list dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things, and 2021 is no exception. Over the years, Winfrey has highlighted dozens of small food businesses whose products she enjoys. Most recently, sweet treats from North Carolina baker Tonya Council made the cut. The media trailblazer declared Council’s Pecan Crisp Cookies an especially savored treat.

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder once famously adopted a diet in which he only ate meat he killed himself (and served Twitter founder Jack Dorsey goat he personally slew at a dinner party). That was 2011, though, and Zuckerberg has since adopted slightly more mainstream eating habits. He’ll consume pretty much anything — as long as it’s a quick and easy decision. He prefers to spend his time focusing on Facebook, er, Meta..