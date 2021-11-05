How Inflation Will Impact Your Holidays, and What You Can Do About It
Your Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive. And that's just the start.
You've seen it at the gas pump and in the grocery stores: Costs are up.
Way up.
The U.S. annual inflation rate reached a 13-year high in September, and economists expect prices to continue rising in the coming months. That's going to impact costs this holiday. Wells Fargo, for example, reported that the cost of a whole turkey (between 8 and 16 pounds) is nearly double what it was in 2019. Meanwhile, global shipping delays may mean that holiday gifts become more expensive... if you can find them at all.
So what can you do to about it?
Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer discussed the problem with Marysol Castro on New York's PIX11 News. Watch above for a discussion about:
- What's driving the inflation
- What to expect this holiday season
- What you can do to save money
Written By
Jason Feifer
Entrepreneur Staff
Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and host of two podcasts: Build For Tomorrow, a show about the changes that got us here, and how to thrive in a changing world; and Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business. He writes a newsletter about how to find opportunity in change.
Prior to Entrepreneur, Jason has worked as an editor at Men's Health, Fast Company, Maxim, and Boston magazine, and has written about business and technology for the Washington Post, Slate, New York, and others.