How Inflation Will Impact Your Holidays, and What You Can Do About It

You've seen it at the gas pump and in the grocery stores: Costs are up.

Way up.

The U.S. annual inflation rate reached a 13-year high in September, and economists expect prices to continue rising in the coming months. That's going to impact costs this holiday. Wells Fargo, for example, reported that the cost of a whole turkey (between 8 and 16 pounds) is nearly double what it was in 2019. Meanwhile, global shipping delays may mean that holiday gifts become more expensive... if you can find them at all.

So what can you do to about it?

Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer discussed the problem with Marysol Castro on New York's PIX11 News. Watch above for a discussion about: