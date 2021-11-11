10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021

From earnings reports and analyst ratings to new product launches and investor events, there are many things that can put a company and its stock in the news. And there’s a high correlation between media mentions and stock price performance. To help you make those decisions, MarketBeat tracks news articles from many sources, tags them by company, and analyzes them for sentiment.

Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Access to the stocks with strong media sentiment is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This static element is always available on the site.

Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending Media Mentions” to go to the screener.

To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending.

Another screening option is length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days or 365 days.

Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

Once you get your results, pay attention to the last column labeled “Indicators.” This alerts you to specific actions such as an earnings report, analyst rating, or insider buying/selling that may be influencing investor interest.

The following list was based on the results I received on November 9, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. These results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.