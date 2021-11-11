American Express and Microsoft Business Class Host Leadership Forum and You Can Participate

For the first time , MIT Sloan Management Review Mexico , an official publication of the Massachusetts MIT Sloan School of Management, organizes the MIT Sloan Management Review Forum Presented by American Express Business Class . A forum for research, innovation and trends, which brings together the best international talent to share ideas, models and practices that break with the established rules and mark a new course of growth in the business and entrepreneurial sector.

From a program of talks and conferences with a global vision that seeks to break paradigms, under the premise " Breaking the Statements ", MIT Sloan Management Review Forum Presented by Business Class from American Express and sponsored by Microsoft , seeks to share innovative stories to discover new economic models and disruptive technology from the vision of prestigious academics and researchers from MIT Sloan School of Management and international specialists from different industries and sectors.

The First Edition of the MIT Sloan Management Review Forum Presented by Business Class of American Express will take place one hundred percent virtual via streaming on Wednesday, November 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Mexico City time , with an agenda of top-level speakers and the presence of specialists from American Express and Microsoft Mexico .

Renowned and internationally renowned speakers

The Forum will include workshops, tech streams, conversations and round tables given by academics and researchers from MIT Sloan School of Management such as Nelson Repenning , Associate Dean of Leadership and Special Projects, Director of the Faculty of the MIT Center for Leadership and Distinguished Professor from the School of Administration of Systems Dynamics and Organization Studies; Deborah Ancona , Seley Distinguished Professor of Management and Founder of the MIT Leadership Center at MIT Sloan School of Management; and Zen Chu , Director of the Hacking Medicine Initiative at MIT Sloan School of Management, who will give a fireside chat in conjunction with Miguel Paredes , Executive Vice President and Director of AI & Data at Rimac Seguros y Reaseguros.

Similarly, the virtual event will have the participation of

, Program Lead at LongHash Ventures and specialist in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0. Roberto Saint Martin , creator and co-founder of RobotiX.

, co-founder of Bonded: Busco Chamba, a job board through a mobile app focused on the millennial market recently launched in Mexico, who tells us about the Great Renunciation, the factors that have originated it and how to reverse the situation. Sofía Pérez Gasque , Elena Achar and Laura Tamayo Laris , who will be part of an interesting panel focused on female inclusion in business.

, and , who will be part of an interesting panel focused on female inclusion in business. Gilberto Vicente , Product Manager (Security, Compliance and Identity) of Microsoft Mexico, who will speak about cybersecurity and digital empowerment in an enriching talk for companies that seek to empower themselves through security technology.

In turn, American Express and Microsoft Mexico join forces to offer their clients financial and digital services, as part of the Business Class program, they will share the best technological tools available for SMEs through a panel with the participation of prominent specialists.

For more information and registration, go to mitsloanreview.mx/forum