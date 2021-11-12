Which Is the Better Job Board, ZipRecruiter or Indeed?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hiring managers know that job boards are useful tools for speeding up or improving their hiring process. ZipRecruiter and Indeed are two preferred options among employers and job seekers. Both offer streamlined and easy-to-use websites, but how do two of the largest recruiting platforms stack up when it comes to improving your business?

Kilito Chan | Getty Images

There are plenty of good reasons for ZipRecruiter and Indeed’s popularity. Robust tools for recruiters and job seekers make it easy to focus on finding the right people to build your company. Providing access to databases containing millions of resumes, they’re the first stop for many job seekers, and they let recruiters manage the entire job process in one place. Both services provide a premium candidate experience with built-in Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and integration with major ATS platforms.

So, your business can manage the entire hiring process from recruiting to interview scheduling, interviewing, candidate communication, and hiring.

Explore the pros and cons of ZipRecruiter and Indeed to understand how you can leverage these two top hiring platforms to find high-quality talent:

ZipRecruiter

Eighty percent of employers who post a job posting on ZipRecruiter receive a qualified candidate within the first day. This streamlined hiring platform connects millions of job seekers to businesses of all sizes using AI matchmaking technology. Candidates can apply with a click, and ZipRecruiter’s platform keeps applicants engaged with status updates and personalized messages. Use ZipRecruiter to analyze top candidates and ensure you never miss a great match. Its targeting technology learns from your feedback and searches for candidates with your preferred skills and experience to find your perfect hire.

Pros of ZipRecruiter

Matching technology actively scans millions of resumes and profiles and invites qualified candidates to apply.

Customizable job templates make job posting easy. One click will send your listing to 100+ job sites.

Mobile-friendly for easy applying and hiring on the go.

Premium customer support via phone, email, or chat.

Cons of ZipRecruiter

Credit card is required for a free trial.

Does not include social recruiting

Indeed

This popular job board receives over 250 million unique monthly visitors. Though job postings are free, Indeed’s pay-per-click model provides more visibility for listings versus non-sponsored or organic jobs. Indeed lets employers post jobs, screen candidates, set up interviews, and make offers all in one platform. This comprehensive search engine for jobs allows businesses to identify top candidates fast. Pausing sponsored posts and managing budgets is simple, so you only pay for what you need.

Pros of Indeed

Manage hiring activities in one easy-to-use dashboard.

Social recruiting feature allows businesses to identify potential candidates.

Supports multiple job postings.

No commitments or long-term fees.

Cons of Indeed

Does not offer branded job pages.

Free version has limited capabilities.

Contact information for candidates is not free.

Social advertising is not available.

The verdict

When it comes to smart hiring, ZipRecruiter’s matching technology provides a substantial advantage. Advanced tools streamline the hiring process while finding your business highly qualified candidates. And, meeting job seekers on mobile with a convenient, premium candidate experience with ZipRecruiter gives you confidence that you’re making quality hiring decisions for your business.