New Investor Show 'Going Public' Makes a Splash on 'Good Morning America'

This week, Lauren Simmons, the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black woman to hold such a role, appeared on Good Morning Amerca to share investing tips and discuss her role as host on the new show Going Public.

Going Public is an innovative interactive series where viewers can Click-to-Invest as they watch entrepreneurs launch their public offerings. The show was created by Todd M. Goldberg and Darren Marble, co-founders of Crush Capital, Inc., a pioneering new entertainment company operating at the intersection of fintech and capital markets, and is being produced by Emmy-nominated studio INE Entertainment, whose previous reality-show credits include The Biggest Loser and MasterChef.

Companies on the show will utilize a capital-raising tool known as Regulation A, made possible by the JOBS Act of 2012, which enables regular viewers to invest in their public offerings. (Regulation A+ or “Reg. A+” is a securities registration exemption that allows companies to raise up to $75 million, and market their deal broadly, and permits anyone over the age of 18 globally to legally invest.)

Starting November 30, new episodes of Going Public can be seen streaming on Entrepreneur.com as well as goingpublic.com.