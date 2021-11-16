Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Bitcoin Falls Amid Chinese Mining Crackdown

On Tuesday, China's National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei said bitcoin mining is dangerous.

By

Bitcoin has fallen amid China’s ongoing crackdown on crypto mining.

Shutterstock

On Tuesday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei said bitcoin mining is dangerous, “consumes lots of energy” and “produces lots of carbon emissions,” according to a report from CNN. 

She noted that the agency will be launching a “full-scale” crackdown on mining with a focus on commercial mining. The NDRC will raise electricity prices for any institution found to be using its access to subsidized power -- often given to schools, community centers and similar institutions -- to mine cryptocurrency. 

Following the press conference in which Wei made her statement, the price of bitcoin fell by over 7%, landing at $60,889. That is the cryptocurrency’s lowest price in over a week. 

This is neither the first time China has signaled a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, nor the first time bitcoin has plunged as a result. Bitcoin fell more than 11% in June after China banned mining, shutting down facilities and wiping out about 90% of the mining capacity in the country. 

China has also cracked down on other internet uses, including use by minors and for playing online video games, in recent months. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

The UN Gave Elon Musk a $6.6 Billion Plan for Him to Personally Solve World Hunger. Will He Bite?

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Elon Musk Sells Additional $931 Million of Tesla Stock

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

going public

New Investor Show 'Going Public' Makes a Splash on 'Good Morning America'

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

12 Savings Tips for Holiday Shopping

Deanna Ritchie

Your Digital Growth Plan

How to Grow Your Business With Intention

Katie Murphy

Katie Murphy

ent-o Insider

Maybe We Should Embrace Inflation

Howard S. Dvorkin

Howard S. Dvorkin

Read More