UNAM announces full return to face-to-face classes for the end of the school year

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced, through a statement, the return of the university community to its educational establishments in full by the end of the school year.

Depositphotos.com

The authorities of the study house explained that the decision is made because the indicators of the epidemic continue to decline, a large part of the student population is vaccinated, and the reopening of face-to-face activities in their spaces has not represented an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency determined that the current conditions are favorable to accelerate the return to our daily activities, even for those people with comorbidities, as long as they have a complete vaccination scheme and follow the updated general guidelines of health security ”, explains the rector Enrique Graue Wiechers, in the statement .

"I allow myself to summon the collegiate bodies of the various university entities, respecting the Guidelines released today, to carry out the pertinent adjustments for the safe return to our facilities, so that the rest of the student body and academic staff and administrative staff have the opportunity to return to face-to-face activity at the end of the school year ”, he added.

What are the guidelines for return?

In order to safely return to the facilities, the rector's letter sets out the following measures: