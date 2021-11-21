Stop Snoring and Start Sleeping with This Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Deal

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs sacrifice a lot for their businesses to grow, but one thing nobody should have to sacrifice is sleep. Yet, many entrepreneurs have difficulty sleeping. While stress and anxiety may be more difficult to manage, if you're struggling due to you or a partner snoring, there's no more excuse to suffer. During our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters, you can get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator for half off at just $59.97 for a limited time.

VVFLY

Snoring happens when the flaccid muscles in your throat block your airways, preventing air from flowing freely as you breathe, resulting in the annoying snoring sound. Snore Circle is designed to stop snoring at the source. Place it comfortably under your (or a partner's) chin as you sleep and the integrated sensors will get to work detecting and collecting snoring data. As it identifies snoring, the device emits micro impulses to your chin nerves to guide the muscle around your throat to tighten, opening up the airway. As a result, air will flow smoothly and you'll be able to breathe easier without snoring. When you're not snoring, you'll be able to sleep deeply and well throughout the night.

Snore Circle is extremely easy to use and made with medical-grade materials that will never bother you, the company says. WAREABLE writes, "The Snore Circle might be the cure to your snoring nightmares." Trend Hunter adds, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the Snore Circle to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the night time annoyance."

Finally stop your snoring at the source and start getting a better night's sleep. For a limited time, you can get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator at a Doorbuster price of just $59.97 (reg. $119).

Prices are subject to change.