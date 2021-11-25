SMEs, what will be your challenges for 2022?

Depositphotos.com

By Víctor Daniel Pacheco Sosa, director of customer relations at Great Place To Work México

Regardless of whether a business or company has two or 30,000 employees, it needs to be seen and recognized for its products, services, organizational philosophy and objectives. But how can they do better next year?

SMEs , MSMEs, as well as large companies, have their own nature, virtues, problems and needs. Being able to understand all of the above facilitates being able to help them in their growth and in each of the processes that they live inside, especially in recent years. None is the same as the other, each has its own traits and challenges.

SMEs in Mexico are the main source of employment and the pillar of the sustenance and development of the economy of our country. Great Place to Work, for example, has developed a methodology that allows diagnoses and action plans to be carried out to accompany them in their stabilization, freezing and when the right time comes, their growth.

The window to 2022

Recent years have been atypical and not easy to cope with. Each new cycle is different and presents new and important challenges for everyone. Among the main challenges that SMEs will face in the year 2022 are:

Reengineering and structure of its corporate governance

Strengthening of its organizational philosophy and a clear business vision

Incorporation of more and better technologies

Financial controls to help avoid "unplanned expenses"

Talent attraction and retention

Configuration of a human capital area as a strategic ally

Brand strengthening

Digital marketing and business generation through social networks

Leadership strengthening

Innovation as a constant process

Search for strategic allies

Achieving the understanding and transformation of an SME into a HIGH POTENTIAL company is not an easy task. However, with a practical methodology it is possible to walk there.

Diagnosis: Of processes, policies and practices, to understand the current structure and culture and determine what other “good practices” could be added. Presentation of results: Once all the information has been processed and analyzed, a meeting is called where decision makers know in detail all the information and results, which are presented with high-end tools that through heat maps allow determining areas of opportunity, strengths and neutral points. Deliverables and training: At the end of the process, deliverables are released and training is provided to make use of all the benefits of the tools and take advantage of the possibility of generating your own reports. With a strategic understanding session where a "senior consultant" interviews the owner or CEO of the company, the strategy of the transformation project is aligned in the short, medium and long term. Brand exposure and employer brand: Brand presence through social networks, media and events. This allows networking and generating strategic alliances of value for the business. Development and networking: With quality events ( coffee-talks , best practices forums, interviews with leaders, among others) you learn from each other to grow the business and culture with the experience of other leaders and other companies.

Consult an expert to help you boost your business and culture. 2022 will be a year of challenges, but SMEs are not alone.