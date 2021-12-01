How to use neuro-leadership to be the guide your captain needs

Depositphotos.com

According to a report carried out by UBITS together with Hubspot, 89.2% of Latin American leaders felt that their role changed as a result of the pandemic and a very similar percentage had to seek training to adapt to these new needs that their teams required.

One strategy to achieve this is neuro -leadership, this discipline allows us to better understand the neural processes involved in the management of a team and a project. A leader who takes neuro-leadership processes into account must consider skills such as emotional intelligence, decision-making, etc.

Neurosciences have become relevant and this is because they help us to understand how the human mind works and even to rethink many certainties that were held about people's thinking and behavior, including leadership. Today, the so-called neuroleadership allows not only to successfully manage work teams, but also to understand ourselves and understand others.

What are the strategies of neuro-leadership and how to master the main transformative practices of leadership with neuroscientific support? By analyzing our Bit "Neuroleadership", we find some points to consider, as well as recommendations that will help you become the leader that your people need.

Perception is modified by learning (we all perceive things differently and the leader must guide the understanding of others). The brain is influenced by the environment (the context influences our thoughts and actions, and as a leader you must create environments that promote good attitudes among employees). To create empathy and greater commitment, that is, environments that benefit good attitudes, you can start with designing common stories, where they feel identified (anecdotes or success stories, stories about resilience and search for solutions). Emotions have a high impact on learning and how information is processed. How to generate impactful experiences on your people? Analyze your communication with your team: are your messages clear and specific? Are you asking for specific and ordered things, achieving their concentration? only then will you achieve the expected results. You can organize activities that help them get out of the routine and the activities they do every day. How about being chefs for a day? The leader must create stories and actions that help people to see beyond their specialization, since in addition to being distracted, they are able to unite the team. Generating speeches and activities that show the team acts of improvement and evolution, as well as taking care of them and their families, will allow you to create emotions in them, and that will give them a powerful reason to act with enthusiasm and achieve the expected results. It encourages an emotional contagion. The leaders have the task of creating identity, rules and environment in human tribes, that generates community. Surround yourself with great professionals who positively influence the way you act and encourage your entire team to do so. Motivation is a key element in generating team commitment. Integrate each individual with the entire ecosystem at the team, area and company level. Remember that it is important for them to know that they can go outside their specialization and share ideas that can help other areas.

To conclude, it is important to note that neuro-leadership is a skill that can be acquired through training and constant training.