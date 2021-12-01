The Theranos founder denounced her former partner and partner for psychological and sexual abuse

This September Elizabeth Holmes was charged with fraud. The businesswoman had founded the biotech company Theranos and the fraud allegations are based on her being aware that the blood testing technology was having major flaws. During the fourth day of her defense statements, Holmes revealed the abusive nature of her relationship with her partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani and shared that she was raped when she was a student at Stanford University, according to CNN .

Justin Silva /Getty, Stephen Lam / Reuters

Both Holmes and Balwani pleaded not guilty after being charged. The trial of Balwani, who was the president and chief operating officer, will begin next year. They met in China before Holmes started his career, she was 18 and he was 38. In her testimony she says that after her sexual assault, she went to Balwani for support who assured her that she would be safe by his side. It was there that the manipulation within their relationship began, he assured in the testimony.

He went on to talk about how difficult his relationship with Balwani had been since he left Stanford and began founding the Theranos company.

"He would get very angry with me and then he would come to our room and force me to have sex against my will," she commented through tears during the trial. He showed several messages as proof in which the violence with which Balwani referred to his partner was seen. Outside of the romantic relationship, Holmes also commented on the abuse that he experienced within his professional relationship.

“It was very prescriptive. She said that if I wanted to be a good entrepreneur, I needed to dedicate all my time to the business, ”said the former entrepreneur.

His lawyers are trying to portray Holmes as a young visionary who was manipulated by Balwani and want to show that she was not aware of the flaws in the technology as she was taking care of other things. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.