A great December business idea! Make and sell Births

By Marissa Sánchez

Depositphotos.com

Why?

The idea of remembering the birth of Jesus in a stable during the Christmas holidays dates back to the 13th century, its inspiration being Saint Francis of Assisi himself. It was he who, on his trip to Bethlehem, in the year 1220, was amazed by the way in which Christmas was celebrated there. Then, when he returned to Italy, he asked Pope Honorius III for permission to represent the birth of Jesus with a living manger.

The representation spread through Italy first and then throughout the Christian world, and remains intact to this day. So, take advantage of this time to undertake manufacturing the very scene where the birth of Jesus took place.

Considering that Mexico is the second country in the world with the largest Catholic population, almost 111 million according to the April 2017 report of the Vatican Statistical Yearbook, you have a very important potential market.

How?

Christmas births consist of the representation of the place where Jesus was born, by means of a kind of model of the manger in Bethlehem and its surroundings.

The main elements that present the births are the manger, the figures that represent the Holy Family (Jesus, Mary and Joseph), the animals, the shepherds, the three wise men and a star with a stele that is also usually placed on top of the Christmas tree.

Although all the nativity scenes are intended to remember the birth of Jesus and his protagonists, the way to do it and decorate it varies according to each country and each region, since its construction carries a marked cultural influence. Among the types that we can find, the following stand out:

Biblical crib: In it are reproduced all the elements typical of the time when Christ was born in Bethlehem, such as houses, animals and people. In aesthetics, the earth colors stand out in allusion to the desert. Generally, it is decorated with natural plants, however, the moss can be replaced by green paper or synthetic grass.

Typical crib: It is an adaptation of the crib to the culture of each region. Many times, the type of houses and animals are not common in Bethlehem.

Ornamental crib: It has an artistic character, where the imagination and creativity of the person who makes it plays an important role. For this reason, we see nativity scenes made of plasticine, leather, wood, glass, clay, paint, fabric, metal and porcelain.

Dare to develop or distribute all the elements that make up the birth and earn money during this season.

Success example