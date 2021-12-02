Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Twitter Has a New Photo and Video Policy, and People Are Confused

The platform wrote that the policy was meant to "curb the misuse of media."

By

Twitter is in a period of monumental change, with founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO and former CTO Parag Agrawal taking his place. But these changes seem to go beyond leadership. On Tuesday, the social media platform announced that it decided to expand its private information policy.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV | Getty Images

Under this policy, private individuals can request takedowns of pictures or videos featuring them without their consent.

On the Twitter thread, the platform wrote that the policy was meant to "curb the misuse of media to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of private individuals, which disproportionately impacts women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities."

Twitter also reminded users that context matters, and that its policy will include exceptions to "enable robust reporting on newsworthy events" and "conversations that are in the public interest." However, several people tweeted their confusion about where these exceptions lie.

Twitter did mention that it will consider whether the image is publicly available or is being covered by journalists in making its decisions.

