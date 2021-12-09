Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
EGADE Business School presents Search Fund Accelerator with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem

The "Search Funds" offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to become CEO of companies where they will have a stake in the capital stock.

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of EGADE Business School of Tecnológico de Monterrey announced the launch of its new acceleration program under the Search Fund or Search Fund model, an alternative to entrepreneurship by acquisition.

Search Funds offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to become CEO by acquiring a percentage of the share capital of an existing company, traditionally between 20 and 30 percent.

The EGADE Search Fund Accelerator program aims to support entrepreneurs who do not have experience in the private equity industry, through resources such as access to mentoring, links with potential business sources and investors, as well as guides and methodologies in the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) processes.

Likewise, it becomes a linking platform within the entrepreneurial ecosystem by making it easier for entrepreneurs who wish to sell their companies the process of identifying qualified buyers.

The announcement was made by Félix Cárdenas, director of the CIE, within the framework of the Business and Networking Meeting of the same center, held at the Monterrey Industrial Club.

"With our business accelerator, which includes the principles of a Search Fund and adapts them to our region, we will positively impact the generation of business and investment opportunities and promote an ecosystem for the acquisition of companies, to boost economic growth" he commented.

Within the event, Cárdenas presented the most relevant CIE initiatives this year and the projects to follow in 2022.

