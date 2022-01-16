Why AI Writing Assistants are a Good Thing for Content Creation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So you've heard of AI writing assistants, but how do they work?

AI writing assistants are software tools that automatically generate content for a set of parameters. They are designed to automate the process of generating content for specific topics or industries.

Their job is to improve the quality of content by providing suggestions, ideas, samples and editing suggestions. AI copywriters are software tools that would help you write better copy with less time invested.

How can AI writing tools help you as an entrepreneur?

AI writing tools can create a blog post for a specific topic just by providing a few keywords. Essentially, AI can do the entire process of content creation for you and deliver it in an instant.

If you want to generate content ideas, AI writing tools have your back, too. Their story generators can give you ideas for your next novel or screenplay, as well as generate customized content for businesses that need to create all kinds of copy. AI writers are not only good at generating words, but they are also good at generating emotions as well. So if your goal is to make people laugh or cry — these robots have got you covered.

How an AI writing assistant serves as a copywriter and marketer's best friend

AI writing assistants are now the go-to solution for many marketers to generate content at scale.

AI writing assistants are not a replacement for human copywriters — they just assist the content writer by getting rid of writer’s block and generating content ideas at scale.

Marketers can either use AI writers as an assistant, or software that has an AI writer built in. Whichever route they go, they are almost guaranteed to save time and money.

Why is disruption is a good thing?

Disruption is a good thing for the future of content writing. A lot of companies are using AI tools for repetitive tasks. This allows them to utilize their employees’ time in more meaningful ways. The solution to the problem is not to stop disruption, but to try and find new ways of accomplishing repetitive tasks. This is why it’s so important that content writers not only understand the technology but how it can be used in their workplace. All this means that to stay relevant, they need to keep up with these changes to do meaningful work.

