Heat Your Coffee and Charge Your Phone with This Device

When you're working from home, there are few better creature comforts than enjoying a nice cup of coffee as you slowly get into work mode in the morning. But if you can't drink it fast enough, soon you're left with a nasty lukewarm syrup in your cup. Before you know it, you've thrown out as much as you've drank, making you feel wasteful and not as caffeinated as you need to be.

OHOM

Stop wasting coffee. Instead, add the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug & Wireless Charging Pad Set to your desk. It's on sale for just $84.95 (reg. $94) for a limited time. This revolutionary self-heating mug system maintains your coffee, tea, cider, or any other warm beverage at the perfect drinking temperature, no matter how long it takes you to drink. With the specialized pad, it automatically works to keep your drink hot and flavorful at 130º thanks to the heating pad beneath and the ceramic lid that retains heat if you get up to move around. The minimalist design matches any decor and it makes a practical addition to your desk.

But not only is Ui a self-heating mug, it also doubles as a wireless charging pad. The dual-purpose charger heats the mug with up to 24W output and can wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible phone with up to 15W output. So, if you get up to look out the window for a few minutes while sipping your coffee, you can leave your phone behind to get a quick charging bump. It's the best of both worlds.

Maximize your coffee enjoyment with a practical desk piece that doubles as a phone charger. Normally $94, you can save 10 percent off the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug & Wireless Charging Pad Set for a limited time when you get it for just $84.95.

