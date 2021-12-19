Charge All Your Apple Devices From a Single Station

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With remote work here to stay for most, you need to find ways to optimize your workspace. The home office is a sacred place and it begins to feel a whole lot less sacred if you're constantly dealing with clutter. One of the most common contributors to this clutter is the multitude of cables you need to keep your devices charged. Eliminate that problem with the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station. It's 31 percent off for a limited time.

WonderCube

This simplified charging station is rated 5/5 stars by multiple verified purchasers, and it acts as a hub for keeping all of your Apple devices charged and organized. The compact station features three wireless charging spots and a USB-A port to support charging up to four devices simultaneously. It also doubles as a lamp with three brightness levels, so whether you want to use it on your nightstand or desk, it provides a jolt of light whenever you need.

With this station, you can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch (Series 1 to 6), AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-compatible Android Phones and Bluetooth earbuds all on the same stand. It's also MagSafe compatible, so you can charge your iPhone 12 or 13 with magnetic auto-alignment. The stand supports up to 10W charging for MagSafe iPhones and up to 15W for Qi-compatible phones for efficient, fast charging. Plus, thanks to how the stand is oriented, you can unlock your iPhone using Face ID at any time for quick access.

Reduce the cable clutter in your life with a charging station that will keep all of your devices at full power and well within reach — without having to navigate a bunch of tangled cables. For a limited time, you can get the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station for 31% off $79 at just $54.95. If you'd prefer, you can get two for 34 percent off $159 at just $104.99.

Prices are subject to change.