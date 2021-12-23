The growth of ecommerce in Mexico and the case of Redlemon

The accelerated growth of e-commerce is an indisputable phenomenon, especially during the pandemic that hit the world since last year. Consumer trends are changing rapidly and the need to adapt to them, having an online sales space, is more than vital for the growth of any business.

E-commerce rise

At the Latin American level, there has been a significant rise in electronic commerce, the number of users of ecommerce apps increased by 48%. A recent report reveals that Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia were the leading countries in electronic commerce during the 2019-2020 period, driven by the isolation measures of Covid-19.

Speaking specifically of Mexico, during the first half of 2021, Mexicans recorded a record growth of 192% in spending on ecommerce-related applications, compared to the same period in 2020, which means that they almost tripled their purchases of this type channels from one year to the next.

Ecommerce to the future

The question that still remains to be answered is: with health measures becoming more flexible and people leaving more and more, how sustainable is it to enter the world of electronic commerce? We can tell you with certainty that this is not a passing fad, but that it will have exponential and sustainable growth in the coming years.

The firm Statista, a portal of German origin dedicated to the study of opinion market, foresees that the electronic commerce market in Mexico will reach a value of 23.181 million dollars at the end of this year, since an average expenditure per user of 403 is calculated dollars a year, about 8,300 pesos a year. Meanwhile, as far as Latin America is concerned, it is projected that by 2024 the number of people who will buy products and services online will grow up to 31%, reaching about 351 million users throughout the region.

To show the success that can come from venturing into this type of sales, we will tell you about Redlemon ; 100% Mexican company which is considered a pioneer of ecommerce in Mexico.

What is Redlemon?

Redlemon is a company founded 15 years ago dedicated to the sale of electronic products. Its offer includes more than 500 technological items; audio and video; sports; children and babies; gadgets; home and office. The company has triggered its triple-digit sales growth in the last five years and has a presence in more than 20 online sales channels, in addition to growing exponentially in infrastructure, technological development and human capital, generating employment for more than 130 employees.

“We are very proud of our achievements throughout these fifteen years, this has been possible thanks to the commitment and perseverance of the entire team. Since its inception, Redlemon has differentiated itself by being a spearhead in the ecommerce sector in Mexico, creating its own brand and today we have a presence in the most important marketplaces in the country and also in the online stores of large department and self-service chains ”, Says Alejandro Joloy, Redlemon's commercial director.

Redlemon was recently awarded as the winner of the Best Marketplaces Strategy category of the E-Commerce MX 2021 Marketing4eCommerce awards.

"For those of us in the middle, we know that Redlemon is TOP in importing and developing technological products, its Marketplace strategy is undoubtedly one of the strongest, being its main sales channel" - This is indicated by the website by Marketing4eCommerce

What's next for Redlemon?

As part of its quest to innovate, Redlemon plans an aggressive expansion plan to Latin America in alliance with Merama, an emerging company that helps consolidate e-commerce businesses and that recently raised $ 225 million in Series B financing from of Advent International and Softbank Group with the aim of growing and professionalizing.

"The Redlemon management team understands the eCommerce game and that is why they have maintained their position as the best electronics company in marketplaces. Their leadership in conjunction with their vision of the industry and plans to expand in the region was more Enough to convince us to partner, pool teams and capital to aggressively grow the company throughout the region ”-Felipe Delgado, co-founder of Merama.