Business Leaders Are Critical to the Success of AI

As commerce has become paramount to the progress of modern civilization, it is safe to infer that the overall success of artificial intelligence (AI) will largely depend on how well it's received by the business world. Advances are making it easier for businesses to adopt the technology, which has demonstrated great utility in the decision-making processes, and its automation attribute is making operations faster and more efficient. Developments such as continual increase in computing power have helped make AI more feasible.

That being said, this does not necessarily translate to an equally fast pace of adoption, as many would assume.