Last Chance to Enter MSCHF's $1 Million Puzzle Contest

Complete a puzzle, (maybe) win a million dollars.

For most entrepreneurs, nothing is given. You have to earn everything. But that doesn't mean you don't buy a lottery ticket or bet the ponies from time to time. You never know when you might get a little lucky. It's a new year, so if you're feeling a little lucky, it's time to play The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF

This innovative contest is designed by MSCHF, a next-generation street art collective that specializes in unique contests and cultural events that reward participants. With The One Million Dollar Puzzle, all you have to do is buy and complete a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle for your opportunity to win up to $1,000,000 cash.

Don't worry, everyone wins something, so you won't be disappointed if you complete the puzzle only to get nothing. Once it's complete, you'll see a giant QR code. Just scan that QR code with your phone camera, follow to the link, enter your unique secret prize code from the paper insert in your box, and discover what you won. Prizes range from a mere 25 cents to $100, $1,000, $10,000, or $1,000,000. Then, fill out your payment method (PayPal or Venmo) and see the funds arrive quickly.

MSCHF's contests have been featured on Mashable, iHeart Radio, Nerdist, and more top publications. This puzzle contest goes only until January 15, so you're running out of time to get in.

What would you do with $1,000,000 for your business? Probably a lot. Enter to win through the following links:

