With Noom, Weight Loss Isn't About Calories and Meal Plans. It's About Your Mind.

We’re all so busy and driven with work, family, and other responsibilities that it's easy for important life issues to fall by the wayside. All most of us have to do is take a look down at our creeping waistline to confirm that sad truth.

Noom

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle isn’t easy, especially for those who weren’t blessed with immaculate genes. Weight is an ongoing concern for almost 2 billion people worldwide, which can land many of them in an endless cycle of ineffectual dieting and disappointment.

Approximately 45 million Americans go on a diet each year – and it’s estimated that as much as 95 percent of those diets fail. Most of those diets hone in on hard numbers, calculating calories consumed, calories burned, and metabolic rates that end up turning weight loss and healthy living into a math problem.

But as most of those sufferers can attest, weight loss isn’t just a math problem. In many – even most – cases, it’s a mind-based problem. Noom knows that. This is why it tackles improving one’s physical health and appearance by shoring up the mind at the same time.

Noom provides psychology-based weight loss.

Noom launched its program in 2016 spotlighting its new approach in guiding users to better, healthier lifestyles. Its success can be largely attributed to one of Noom’s core beliefs: It isn’t enough to change what you eat. Those committed to a new healthier life also need to change how they think about eating.

New users get started with the basics, taking a short quiz that delves into their current food and activity behaviors, as well as their ultimate health goals. With those details, Noom spins up a customized wellness plan that strikes a three-pronged balance between smart eating, ample exercise, and sound mental wellbeing to keep the system on track and working. That way, users don’t just lose weight, but also learn the tools to maintain that weight loss and healthier lifestyle for years to come.

With Noom’s 16-week program, education comes first, often with short articles and quizzes. While other weight loss plans focus on meal plans and workout regimens, Noom starts by educating users about what healthy eating is all about. There are no forbidden foods on the Noom plan, but its education informs users how eating high-calorie, low-nutrient "red" foods like bacon, potato chips, or pizza can impact their goals as opposed to “green” foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

What Noom understands is that reaching for chips and pizza is often done out of habit as a means of comfort. Noom centers much of its philosophy on helping users understand why they're making that choice. When users realize their unhealthy choices often connect to stress, daily routines, or even connections stretching back to childhood, they’re often able to make better healthier choices about their future.

Meanwhile, healthier patterns are reinforced by each user's assigned personal coach, tasked with motivating the user toward their goal and helping them overcome obstacles that pop up during the journey, Noom says. Users are also encouraged to connect with their peers in virtual support groups to keep each other accountable and firm up the encouragement needed to reach the healthy lifestyle they crave.

All of the Noom teachings and augmented support are found on the Noom platform, which also serves as an easy way to log the foods you eat and exercise you accomplish each day to stay on target to reach your goal weight on schedule.

All of the Noom teachings and augmented support are found on the Noom platform, which also serves as an easy way to log the foods you eat and exercise you accomplish each day to stay on target to reach your goal weight on schedule.