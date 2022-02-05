Edit, Convert, Resize, and Adjust Video Fast with This Powerful Processor

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The demand for video marketing is growing fast. Eighty-eight percent of consumers want to see more video from their favorite brands in 2022. While there are many ways to meet this demand and improve your video strategy, one of the very first things you'll need is high-quality video processing software. That's where VideoProc comes in. A lifetime family license is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $119).

Digiarty Software

VideoProc is a one-stop video processing powerhouse that helps you edit, convert, resize, and adjust 4K UHD videos, DVDs, and music fast. This software uses level-3 hardware acceleration to achieve smooth 4K video editing and transcoding without compromising quality, allowing you to convert videos from different formats at up to 47x faster.

In addition to converting videos from other formats, VideoProc gives you tools to cut, crop, add subtitles, and more. You can process and touch up HD and 4K footage from any device easily, stabilize video, remove noise, add watermarks, and more. If you need to, VideoProc helps you seamlessly convert video, audio, and DVDs into different formats, and you can even download videos, music, playlists, and channels from more than 1,000 websites like YouTube and Facebook.

CultofMac writes, "If you shoot a lot of videos and want more flexibility in making them shine on any device, VideoProc is for you. Instead of focusing on converting a video, or editing and adjusting it, this app does all of the above." And Tech Advisor adds, "VideoProc is your all-in-one tool for trimming, editing, converting and compressing videos. It does all of these tasks surprisingly fast thanks to its support for all types of hardware acceleration."

Start overhauling your video strategy with a processor that will work as well with your personal footage as it does with footage pulled from the web. Right now, you can get a lifetime family license to VideoProc for Mac for 74% off $119 at just $29.99. You can also get it for Windows.

