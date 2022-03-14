How to Choose a Descriptive Domain for Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When seeking a domain name that is memorable, easily searchable and available, many companies are looking toward descriptive domains as a more authentic and memorable choice.

But what exactly is a descriptive domain, and how can it benefit your business?

How can descriptive domains benefit your business?

Descriptive domains often act as short and easy-to-remember calling cards for what a company is and what it offers. Descriptive domains feature keywords on both the left and right sides of the dot, as is the case with amazon.jobs or malaysia.travel. When businesses utilize every letter of their domain name, they make it easier for customers to remember their website and find their business again in the future.

Descriptive domains can also fuel search engine optimization. The more clarity there is in a domain name, the more likely it is for that website to be a top result from a quick internet search. If someone searches for “modern energy,” they will very quickly find modern.energy, an intuitive next click for the searcher of that keyword set. Having a searchable domain is important for entrepreneurs because it can boost online traffic and lead to increased leads and conversions. Domain names that are easy to remember, descriptive and connected to brand identity are set up for success and SEO impact.

Related: Should Your Business Spend Thousands of Dollars on a Strong Domain Name?

What is the difference between a descriptive domain and a brandable domain?

Brandable domains typically refer to the word before the dot in a descriptive domain, featuring a word that is not necessarily a dictionary keyword with a definable meaning. A brandable domain can also be a powerful market differentiator, making brands’ websites easy to find and memorable. Entrepreneurs and brand builders are increasingly using both sides of the dot for their brand, such as with the examples of pretti.cool, knowable.fyi, staud.clothing, cool.haus and starface.world.

Related: Why is Buying Domain From Web Developers Not a Great Idea

How entrepreneurs can choose between a descriptive and brandable domain

The good news is that when it comes to descriptive vs. brandable domains, entrepreneurs can have it all. While both brandable and descriptive domains have their benefits, no one really has to choose between the two, as many websites are effectively utilizing descriptive domains as their brand. Companies like compound.finance and armoire.style, for instance, use their domain names as a branding opportunity. Anyone visiting these websites will already know the names of the companies and what they specialize in.

Whereas one-word brandable domains using a generic domain extension like .com or .net or .co can be vague, brandable domain names combined with descriptive extensions allow for more clarity that brands need to tell a memorable story, and contribute to top of mind memorability for prospective business.

Using a descriptive domain extension, like what Amazon did for their telehealth portal Amazon.Care, utilizes the brand name while also representing the service provided clearly and memorably. The combination of a brand name with a descriptive TLD can simplify a search for a product or feature that a website offers, while also helping companies provide a clear sense of their brands. Right now, descriptive domains are widely available and are becoming increasingly popular in their adoption by up-and-coming brands.

Related: 4 Tips for Launching a Successful Rebrand