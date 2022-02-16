Consider Adding These Buffett Stocks For the Long Haul

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is perhaps one of the most respected names in finance. His long history of investing success speaks for itself, which is why people tend to focus on what moves the “Oracle of Omaha” is making throughout the year for ideas and insight. Since Mr. Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of value investing, now could be an ideal time for investors to add certain Warren Buffett stocks given how frothy many areas of the market are.

Buffett tends to target securities with prices that are unjustifiably low based on their intrinsic worth, which means adding shares of his favorite companies for the long-term tends to work out more often than not. After Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F was recently filed with the SEC, several of his new buys and existing holdings stand out as possible winners to consider at this time.

That’s why we’ve put together the following list of 3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy now, let’s take a deeper look at them below.



Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND)

One of the companies that Mr. Buffett increased his stake in last quarter is Floor & Decor, which is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It seems that Warren is banking on continued strength in the housing market, and this home improvement retailer offers a unique way to play that trend. Whether it's homeowners looking to remodel their floors, or contractors and professional installers looking to pick up materials like tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, Floor & Decor should stay busy this year given that the real estate market is expected to remain hot.

The company’s total sales have grown at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2016 to 2020, and net sales jumped 28% year-over-year in Q3 to reach $876.6 million. While Floor & Decor shares have pulled back 18% thus far in 2022, the recent dip could be an intriguing buying opportunity to consider. According to MarketBeat’s consensus analyst price targets, Floor & Decor has an average price target of $148.55, implying over 39% of upside from current levels. This flooring specialist will report its Q4 earnings on February 24th, so keep an eye on how investors react following the release.



Another Warren Buffett stock that stands out as a possible buy at this time is big-tech giant Apple, a company that likely needs no introduction. What really stood out from Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13F filing was the fact that Apple made up about 48% of the company’s assets, which tells us that Warren is still a huge fan. Apple shares have held up strikingly well throughout 2022 versus many of the other technology names that faced heavy selling pressure, and starting or adding to a long-term position in the company makes a lot of sense even without Berkshire’s endorsement.

Whether it's mobile PCs, tablets, smartphones, headphones, and more, Apple has a truly dominant market position in the consumer electronics space. That’s a trend that should continue over the years, particularly since the company is very adept and rolling out innovative new versions of products to its roster on a consistent basis. The way that the company has been successfully dealing with global supply chain issues is another reason to consider adding shares, as Apple reported all-time record revenue in Q1 of $123.9 billion. While these supply chain constraints should only be a near-term problem for the company, Apple’s management team has been navigating these challenges extremely well, which should give investors added confidence in CEO Tim Cook and his team for the long term.



Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU)

This early-stage tech company stands out because it's not the usual type of business that Buffett backs. Nu Holdings is the parent company of Brazil-based Nubank, which provides a digital banking platform that offers its customers products for spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and protecting. It’s a company that could eventually disrupt the banking services industry in Latin America, which is currently dominated by just a few big names that aren’t exactly known for innovation and client-friendliness. These traditional banks operating in countries like Brazil charge large fees and don’t have branches for their customers in many cities, which is why a digital bank like Nubank has a fantastic opportunity for long-term growth.

This is certainly an intriguing way to add exposure to emerging markets, and the endorsement from Mr. Buffett is also quite encouraging. Nu Holdings was actually one of the biggest IPOs of 2021, and Berkshire had a stake worth roughly $1 billion as of December 31st. While shares haven’t done much since the company’s public debut, this is still a great fintech stock to watch closely going forward. The company recently reported it has 48 million members, with an average of 40,000 new accounts being opened every day, which are definitely some appealing numbers.