Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Fight the Great Resignation with One Little Idea

Some employees want a bigger paycheck. Others seek ways to stretch their paycheck.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many business owners, it’s taking me much longer to find new employees than it did before and even during the pandemic. Some of my fellow business owners can’t find warm bodies to hire at all.

The solutions from experts usually involve blowing up your business plan: Pay a lot more for the same work, pay a lot more for Cadillac healthcare plans, let employees do less work at home.

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
Now 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $39/year with our Flash Sale—ends 2/23/22!

More About Leadership

Lifestyle

How Billionaires Warren Buffett, Richard Branson and Oprah Winfrey Strike the Balance Between Life and Leadership

Dr. Colleen Batchelder
Success Strategies

A Cognitive Scientist Reveals Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Future of Entrepreneurship

This Is What Courageous Leadership Looks Like

Jonathan Kirschner
Read More

Latest on United States

Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Going Public

Finance

Kyle Prevost: Entrepreneurs Are The Hardest To Advice On Personal Finance

Cristian Bustos

Productivity

5 Things to Keep on Your Desk to Help Improve Your Focus

Choncé Maddox

Read More