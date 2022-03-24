Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Your Company Needs an Executive Communications Plan

Prioritize listening to feedback, cultivating thought leadership and creating a speak-up culture.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do the most accomplished, forward-thinking and resilient companies do to ensure success?

They consistently prioritize transparent and effective internal and external communication with employees, customers and key stakeholders. To achieve this, they hire full-time or fractional Chief Communications Officers to serve as strategic business advisors. People in these positions oversee public relations, brand and reputation management, internal announcements and communication to team members.

