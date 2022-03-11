Is Crypto and NFTs a Passing Fad?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) began in 2021 as a niche investment option to predominantly cryptocurrency fans and investors. By the end of the year, the NFT market boomed to the tune of over $40 billion. No matter your personal opinion, there is no denying that NFTs are making a massive impact.

Tokens will only continue to grow in prominence and value as significant players such as Gucci, Taco Bell, and notable celebrities get in on the action.

Now that the hype has led NFTs to the mainstream and sky-high earnings, the question becomes, what's next? In two emerging cases, the allure of decentralized tech is helping investors see bright futures.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

DeFi isn't a new trend but rather a continued emergence of the crypto space. The hype surrounding initial coin offerings (ICOs) in 2018 and 2019 were quickly extinguished in the eyes of many, as scams ran far too rampant. Ethereum helped bring confidence back to decentralized finance thanks to blockchain and generating returns on investments (ROI).

It isn't the shiny new opportunity on the block, but DeFi still is considered a "what's next" after NFTs, or at least alongside them. Again like NFTs, DeFi has its share of detractors who don't buy-in for one reason or another. In some viewpoints, the trend could die, and that's true. Others may contend that even if trends taper off, the technological efficacy fueling NFTs and DeFi, like decentralized tech and digital contracts, are almost certainly here to stay.

While showing investment potential, keep in mind that the DeFi market continues to ebb significantly as possible regulations and other market rumors and movements occur.

Metaverse

If Web 3.0 is the Internet of the future, then the Metaverse could very well become its central component. The belief is so strong that some believe that the Metaverse and its virtual multi-leveled worlds will be the next leap forward in blending our realities with the Internet.

Like NFTs and DeFi, the Metaverse is far from wholly formed. The nascent venture has the attraction of many despite its needed evolution. Depending on the decisions made by Meta and the market, the company could create a revolutionary impact on everything from eCommerce to real estate.

If it reaches its potential, the Metaverse could start to scratch the surface of a trillion-dollar marketplace, with some projections forecasting $800 billion by the middle of this decade. Metaverse stocks are already piquing interests, with Meta, software companies, gaming, and more options.

Will Decentralized Tech Fuel Investment Booms?

The jury is still out. Like NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse are still taking shape. Internal company movements and regulations are two critical factors that can sway potential. As it currently stands, scores of investors have bought into the hype of each venture. Wil DeFi or the Metaverse catch up to or exceed the potential NFTs now appear to present? No one is certain.

Whether an interested spectator or a possible investor in the market, it's best to do your research and stay abreast of the nascent space of your choosing. Remember that an informed investor often makes the best decisions in the long run.

