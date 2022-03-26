Score 10 Online Courses for an Extra 50 Percent Off
Learn something new from our Best of Digital Sale.
Many entrepreneurs point to lifelong learning as a key to their success. From cutting-edge technologies to hobbies that grease the mind's wheels, it's important to commit yourself to learning new things as much as possible. And during our Best of Digital Sale, you can do that as much as you want because online courses are now an extra 50 percent off when you use promo code LEARNNOW.
1. The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? Crypto isn't going anywhere, so you might as well learn how to make a profit. This bundle will teach you investment strategies as well as ways to earn crypto and mint NFTs.
Get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle for $14.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code LEARNNOW.
2. The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle
Turn your art hobby into a lucrative side-hustle or creative project with these ten courses from professional artists. You'll get more than 100 hours of training in programs like Clip Studio Paint as well as technical instruction for drawing characters, movement, and more.
Get The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,000) with promo code LEARNNOW.
3. The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle
It's a great time to start a passive income business and Amazon gives you a lot of tools to do it. In this bundle, you'll learn how to source and brand private label products, set up your own Amazon store, and start shipping all over the world without ever having to handle any inventory yourself.
Get The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,189) with promo code LEARNNOW.
4. The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle
Python is the world's most popular programming language for good reason. It's general-purpose, extremely scalable, and relatively easy to learn. In this massive bundle, you'll prepare to earn your PCEF certification while exploring the many, many uses of Python.
Get The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,400) with promo code LEARNNOW.
5. The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle
Data rules everything in business these days. How do you handle data? In this bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Microsoft Excel and Power BI to better organize, manage, analyze, and visualize data.
Get The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNNOW.
6. The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle
Good copy can make or break a marketing campaign. Don't just leave it up to chance. This 11-course bundle will teach you how to craft copy that sells, no matter what medium you're pursuing. From content strategy to social media marketing and more, you'll explore it all.
Get The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,200) with promo code LEARNNOW.
7. The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle
Cybersecurity is always in high demand these days. Whether you want to protect your own business or serve as a highly-paid consultant, this 18-course bundle will take you from beginner to ethical hacking expert.
Get The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for $21.50 (reg. $3,284) with promo code LEARNNOW.
8. The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle
Want to break into the cybersecurity business? This eight-course bundle prepares you to pass several important certification exams and gives you a broad overview of today's best cybersecurity practices.
Get The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle for $14.99 (reg. $1,600) with promo code LEARNNOW.
9. The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle
This nine-course bundle takes aim at ethical hacking, penetration testing, and network analysis. You'll get more than 60 hours of training that also includes interview prep that will help you nail down an IT job.
Get The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNNOW.
10. Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood's Masters
You love photography but how good are you at it? In this extensive bundle, you'll learn photo and video production secrets from some of Hollywood's best: Michael Muller, Patrick Hoelck, and Brian Bowen Smith. These three have photographed countless A-list celebrities — like Kobe Bryant's Time cover — won awards for direction, and have seen their work go viral over and over again.
Get Photo School for $49.99 (reg. $2,990) with promo code LEARNNOW.
Prices subject to change.
