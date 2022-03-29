Student Selling His Soul as an NFT

Maybe spending a million bucks on an image of a bored ape doesn’t seem worth it to you, but can we interest you in someone’s soul?

Hague art academy student ​​Stijn van Schaik, 21, listed his soul as a digital work of art, and it is available for purchase on OpenSea. “Hello person, welcome to my profile,” he writes on the listing. “I am selling my soul on here. Feel free to ask me anything about me or my soul while I still own it.”

Stijn, who refers to himself as “Stinus,” created a website dedicated to this endeavor. It contains a contract that, in part, lists permitted uses of the soul. They include, but are not limited to:

Publicly claiming to be the owner of the Soul in question.

Transferring of said Soul, in whole or part, to any person or entity, for any reason.

Sacrificing or offering said Soul, in whole or in part, to any deity or spiritual entity.

Spending or using the soul, in whole or in part, for some purpose which causes it to diminish in value, quantity, or substance or be subsumed into a larger whole.

Transferring the burden, credit, or responsibility of any actions reflected in the State of a Soul from another Soul to this Soul or from this Soul to another Soul.

Seems like a pretty good deal, but buyers beware. The contract explicitly states, “In the event that Stinus’ 'Soul' does not exist as an independent entity outside of the whole “one-ness” of reality as commonly described in some belief systems, and in the event that this belief about the nature of reality reflects actual reality, this contract will remain in effect for whatever period of time or non-time and to whatever degree that Stinus’ immaterial essence is distinguishable in any form, manner, or state of being from the sum whole of immaterial or material existence.”

As explained by Crypto Insiders, the soul is mined on Polygon, a protocol that can communicate with the Ethereum blockchain.

The current price is .11 ETH, or $377.91. Who is ready to make an offer?