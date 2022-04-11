Apply for Life Insurance Coverage Online With Haven Life

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business professional, you're probably used to evaluating company needs, finding the funds to satisfy those needs, then making moves to improve. Motivated entrepreneurs get stuff done, but filling your schedules with meetings, calls, and lunches can make it easy to overlook other important things, like getting . If you’ve just gotten married, had a kid, or bought a house, this is an important step to take.

Haven Life Insurance

Haven Life Insurance Agency understands your time is valuable, streamlining the application process and allowing users to apply without needing to leave the house. Backed and owned by MassMutual — a life insurance company with more than 170 years of history — the team at this life insurance agency has pioneered a new age of faster quotes, easier-to-work with systems, and fantastic customer service.

If you’re wondering how Haven Life Insurance simplifies the process, it begins with using this easy quote tool, answering up to seven questions before getting your personalized quote. From there, you will be presented with a price for one of two convenient options. The first is Haven Term, which is a medically underwritten term life insurance policy that offers up to $3 million* in coverage. If you are exploring coverage under $500K the quote tool will also provide you with a Haven Simple quote as well. Haven Simple allows you to apply and finalize coverage 100 percent online, without taking a medical exam.*

So the quote you get from Haven Life can play out in a wide variety of ways. For example, a 30-year-old woman living in Massachusetts who doesn’t smoke and is in excellent health was quoted a $17.15/month policy with Haven Simple that lasts 20 years and for $350,000 in coverage. That same woman could get a Haven Term of $3 million for just $61.14/month.

Not to knock the life insurance industry, but it does feel like a lot of consumers are largely indifferent to their providers. Combining attention to its ever-growing community of policy holders with well-designed policies that are easy to apply for, Haven Life has earned a lot of praise in its time. The agency was named in Newsweek's list of America’s Best Customer Service in 2022 and was awarded Best Same-Day Term Life Insurance in NerdWallet’s Best Insurance Winners 2022 category.

You don’t need any more research. Start saving time and apply for a policy that’s right for you. Answer a few quick questions and find out how affordable term life insurance from Haven Life can be.

Sponsored by Haven Life Insurance Agency.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY) and in other states it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Our Agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas 100139527.

*Coverage amount available for those ages 20-59 is up to $3M.

*Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant’s insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.