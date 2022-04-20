Get a MacBook Air and Microsoft Office for One Price
Upgrade your work situation in one fell swoop.
Entrepreneurs rely a lot on their tools. The most important one? Your laptop. While there are plenty of great laptop options on the market, it's hard to do much better than this deal on an Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB -Silver (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle.
For one price, you can get a 2015 model refurbished Apple MacBook Air as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office to make your work life easier. The MacBook Air offers an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 video adapter for outstanding CPU performance whether you're crunching numbers in Excel or designing important presentations in PowerPoint. With a 13.3" widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display and 1440x900 native resolution, all of your spreadsheets, photos, videos, documents, and more will appear in crystal-clear clarity whether you're working or playing.
The MacBook Air is especially useful for those who want to take their work to coffee shops or libraries. The 54W Li-Poly battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge and the razor-thin design makes the Air extremely portable and easy to break out at a moment's notice. Plus, 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 ensure you'll always have a great connection whenever you need.
If the MacBook Air wasn't enough, you'll also get an instant download for Microsoft Office for Mac. That's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote to give you a comprehensive office suite to meet all of your productivity needs.
Give yourself a technology upgrade with the Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB -Silver (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle. For a limited time, you can get this special deal for 64 percent off $1,348 at just $476.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How Dr. Muneeb Shah (Derm Doctor) Grew a 14-Million-Strong Following on TikTok
-
The Secret to Trader Joe's Success? Embracing This Japanese Business Strategy
-
Taxes on Small Businesses Across the Globe, Mapped: See Where Rates Are High, Low — and Nonexistent
-
How This Sister and Brother Co-Founded a $45.1 Million Revenue-Generating Sustainable Business
-
Norman Reedus Is Proud to Be the Weirdo-Whisperer: 'Flaws Are What Make You Unique'
-
How to Position Yourself as the Go-To Expert in Your Niche
-
7 Easy Habits That Will Make Your Business More Sustainable (And Save You Money)