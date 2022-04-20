Get a MacBook Air and Microsoft Office for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs rely a lot on their tools. The most important one? Your laptop. While there are plenty of great laptop options on the market, it's hard to do much better than this deal on an MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB -Silver (Refurbished) + Lifetime License Bundle.

StackCommerce

For one price, you can get a 2015 model refurbished Apple MacBook Air as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office to make your work life easier. The MacBook Air offers an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 video adapter for outstanding CPU performance whether you're crunching numbers in Excel or designing important presentations in PowerPoint. With a 13.3" widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display and 1440x900 native resolution, all of your spreadsheets, photos, videos, documents, and more will appear in crystal-clear clarity whether you're working or playing.

The MacBook Air is especially useful for those who want to take their work to coffee shops or libraries. The 54W Li-Poly battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge and the razor-thin design makes the Air extremely portable and easy to break out at a moment's notice. Plus, 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 ensure you'll always have a great connection whenever you need.

If the MacBook Air wasn't enough, you'll also get an instant download for Microsoft Office for Mac. That's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote to give you a comprehensive office suite to meet all of your productivity needs.

Give yourself a upgrade with the Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB -Silver (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle. For a limited time, you can get this special deal for 64 percent off $1,348 at just $476.

Prices subject to change.