Do You Want to Pay MORE Taxes?

Nobody wants to pay more taxes. And yet everyone wants to generate more profit in the stock market (SPY)…which by extension leads to paying more taxes. What some would call a “high class problem”. So if you like the idea of finding more success in the stock market…and don’t mind paying out higher taxes on that additional income…then read the article below.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

No doubt your gut reaction to my headline about paying more taxes is a big…

HECK NO! (some of you may have used other 4 letter words)

That’s because none of us wants to give the government more of our hard earned money. However, that is a very short-sighted view.

What if I asked this question instead: Do you want to make more money?

This improved view of things creates a unanimous YES from the crowd making it palatable to pay more taxes because it stems from the benefit of having more money.

So let’s take that more enjoyable growth path today as it applies to investing in the stock market in 2022.

We all see the headline losses for the main indices. But really the pain is so much greater than that as it hides how many industries are in an outright bear market year to date such as:

-21.79% Building Materials

-24.65% Auto Parts

-24.92% Semiconductor Equipment

-27.13% Software- Application

-30.94% Trucking

-33.23% Residential Construction

Yet this is what happens when you apply traditional investing methods that don’t take into account the changing economic landscape such as high inflation and rising interest rates.

An appreciation of that would have folks go long on many of the commodity groups like:

+72.15% Coal

+72.00% Oil & Gas Drilling

+25.86% Gold

My point is that if you have stumbled this year with your investing approach, then you are certainly not alone. But doing the same thing and expecting a different result in the future is the very definition of insanity.

It’s time to change that now!

The key is to put as many advantages in your favor as possible to improve your odds of success. Perhaps like the 118 advantages found in our POWR Ratings model that has produced an average annual return of +31.10% going back to 1999.

Please remember that we hired a computer scientist who spent 5 years testing every fundamental and technical data point he could get his hands on. Of the thousands of factors he tested, only 118 of them individually pointed in the direction of stocks that would outperform.

These 118 factors cover the gamut of investing from growth attributes to value to safety to fundamental strength to sentiment and yes momentum.

Just using 1 of these factors alone would help you pick more winning stocks. Now imagine the benefit of stacking all 118 factors your favor…that is how it has led to a return nearly 4X better than the S&P 500.

The next advantage is to put these tools in the hands of seasoned investors who will then hand pick the best trades for investors through our suite of market beating newsletter portfolios.

What to Do Next?

If you are struggling to keep your head above water in this trickly environment, then perhaps investigate strategies that are actually doing quite well in 2022.

Take for instance my Reitmeister Total Return Newsletter, where I use my 40 years of experience to seek out the best stocks and apply a dash of market timing when the need arises.

This newsletter portfolio is actually in positive territory in 2022 while most other investors are getting battered and bruised.

Then there is our POWR Options service that thrives in up and down markets by taking advantage of both Call and Put trades.

In just the last few months this service has closed an impressive 13 for 13 put trades at a profit—and has returned a market shattering +89.1% profit since November!

Let me make it even easier.

You can investigate all 7 of our winning services for investors at one time via a 30 day trial of our POWR Platinum service.

This unique bundle of 7 market beating services, gives you ALL the tools you need to thrive in both up and down markets, including:

POWR Growth- Jaimini Desai harnesses the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy and its +48.22% average annual return.

Reitmeister Total Return- Led by 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister, with focus on market outlook to help direct stock and ETF selection.

POWR Trends- In depth commentaries and top picks from the most exciting growth trends from EV to Space Exploration to Internet of Things to Genomics and more.

POWR Value- Steve Reitmeister hand picks the best value stocks by utilizing the Top 10 Value Stocks strategy with +37.99% average annual returns.

POWR Ratings Premium - Giving full access to our coveted POWR Ratings for over 5,300 stocks and 2,000 ETFs.

POWR Options- Harness the POWR Ratings through options trading to enjoy higher rewards and lower risk. Service is led by options guru, Tim Biggam enjoying a +89.1% return since launching in November 2021.

POWR Stocks Under $10– Based on our most powerful stock picking strategy, with market shattering +61.63% average annual returns.

For just $1 you can get a 30 day no-risk trial to all 7 of these services, including actionable insights on how to succeed in the current market environment and specific advice on what to buy, when to buy…and just as importantly what to avoid.

So don’t sit on the sidelines waiting to see what will happen next, when you could be profiting today!

Get started with your trial now and start beating the market the rest of the year.

Start My No-Risk 30 Day Trial for Just $1 >>

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -7.54%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Do You Want to Pay MORE Taxes? appeared first on StockNews.com