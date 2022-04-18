Job Boards vs. Job Recruiter: The Pros and Cons

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

new employees can be time-consuming. And finding the right fit for an open position in a short amount of time isn’t always a challenge companies are willing to take on internally – so they turn to practical hiring tools like job boards and job recruiters.

ZipRecruiter

There are plenty of good reasons businesses of all sizes recruit and hire through job boards and agencies. Both free up time for HR managers, help your organization stand out and remove stress from finding quality candidates.

Job boards and job recruiters are two popular options, but how do they compare? Explore the pros and cons of both to determine the best hiring tool for your business.

Job Boards

When it comes to hiring and job seeking in this modern age, job boards are among the most popular options. Job seekers love that they can filter through thousands of listings to find exactly what they’re looking for. Hiring managers appreciate the time-saving capabilities available for finding skilled applicants. Technology on leading job boards is so advanced that 80 percent of employers receive qualified candidates within the first day of posting their job listing on ZipRecruiter.

Job sites can also sync with your Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to simplify the entire hiring process from recruitment to onboarding, providing efficiencies in how you bring people into your company.

Pros of Job Boards:

Job boards are a cost-effective hiring option. Many offer effective free services and premium features for efficient hiring.

Intuitive dashboards give you access to analytics and valuable insights to optimize your strategies.

Smart tools like ZipRecruiter’s matching technology identify qualified candidates and invite them to apply to your listing.

Reach a broad audience and job seekers who may not already be familiar with your company.

Cons of Job Boards:

Recruiting for high-level positions can be difficult depending on the industry.

Filtering through many applications can pose challenges if not paying for premium services.

Job Recruiters

Job recruiters specialize in attracting and screening people on the job hunt. They provide a personalized touch to hiring by reaching out to job seekers when they think they have an open role that matches their skills and experience. Recruiters often act as ambassadors for the company and work with HR teams to fill positions.

Pros of Job Recruiters:

Job recruiters can serve up quality applicants fast.

Established recruitment agencies have robust networks of job seekers and resumes for companies to leverage.

In-depth screening is common when a candidate enters a recruitment firm’s system. This provides insight into their qualifications and the roles they would consider.

Cons of Job Recruiters:

The benefits of job recruiters can come at a high cost. In some cases, they will take a percentage of the hired employee’s salary, reaching 30 percent at times.

Hiring for culture fit is difficult when the job recruiter isn’t as familiar with your business.

Finding the right recruiter for your needs can be time-consuming.

Job recruiters and job boards have advantages for quickly locating top talent. They both streamline the hiring process and find your business highly qualified candidates. However, cost is the most notable difference between the two. Though job recruitment agencies seem like the more traditional option, highly qualified candidates already actively looking on job boards. So, for many businesses and positions, job boards is the logical first place to start.