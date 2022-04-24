Streamline Your Projects with This Top-Rated Note-Taking App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For some people, getting organized can take as little as 60 seconds. For most of us, however, it's about building positive habits to get organized and stay organized for the long haul. Whether it's staying on task for major projects with your business or simply getting all of your errands done on time, Agenda Premium 14: Date-Focused Note-Taking is a boon for your life.

Agenda

Agenda is an award-winning note-taking app for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS that has earned 4.7 stars on the App Store on more than 3,000 ratings. Agenda is the first date-focused note-taking app, allowing you to get a complete picture of the past, present, and future on any project. With integrations with your Calendar and Reminder apps, it's more than a note-taking app — it's a comprehensive new way to organize your time.

You can use Agenda for personal projects like tracking recipes, for major work projects, noting action items during meetings, or just getting through your daily to-do list. Agenda allows you to sync notes between devices via iCloud or Dropbox and offers a host of features like attachment, tables, tags, links, and lists to append to any note to make it fully your own. Need to track down notes from earlier? A powerful search, a project jump bar, and related notes list all make it easy to stay organized in whatever way works best for you.

With Agenda Premium, you'll have access to all current premium features on all of your devices as well as any added in the next year. If you renew your license, you'll get future premium updates as well.

Why settle for a disorganized life when exists to put your life back on track? Right now, you can get Agenda Premium 14: Date-Focused Note-Taking for 71 percent off $34.99 at just $9.99.

