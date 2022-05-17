Free Webinar | June 22nd: Simple Productivity Tips to Reduce Workplace Stress
Are you ready to manage work-related stress so you can focus on what matters most? Then you won't want to miss our free webinar. Register now!
Has stress been holding you and your employees back? If so, then this is the webinar for you.
After experiencing burnout herself, Paula Rizzo—the cofounder of ListProducer.com—decided to pinpoint some common workplace stressors and develop solutions. Her strategies have helped thousands, and now she’s joining our free webinar to share her tips with you so you can create a more manageable, stress-free, and productive work environment.
Rizzo will explain
- How to eliminate common workplace distractions
- Why you should embrace off-camera meetings
- When to schedule shorter meetings
- Why it’s important to use a project management software
- And more
Don’t miss out—register now!
About the Speaker:
Paula Rizzo is the founder of ListProducer.com and the author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed.
After being overwhelmed, overworked and stressed out — She found ways to use lists and other productivity tricks to be more effective at work and at home.
And has helped thousands of people do the same through her blog, columns with Entrepreneur and Mind Body Green, her book Listful Thinking and online programs.
