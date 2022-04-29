Create QR Codes to Better Engage with Your Customers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're ever harboring any doubts that the world is going fully digital, just head to your favorite restaurant. Chances are they're using QR codes to provide access to their menu. Menus are just one way that businesses can use QR codes to connect customers with your products or materials. There are myriad opportunities with QR codes, you just need a way to generate them. That's where PERSA QR Code Generator comes in.

Persa

PERSA offers industry-leading universal QR code generation to simplify the way you interact with your customers. Creating dynamic, trackable, and customizable QR codes has never been this easy.

With PERSA, you can access more than 12 use cases across industries ranging from restaurants and hospitality to events, app development, and more. You can create them for text, URL, phone, SMS, email, WhatsApp, FaceTime, and more. Choose between static and dynamic QR codes depending on your medium so customers can interact with your brand without leaving the physical card or display that they're viewing. With static QR codes, the destination link cannot be changed but with dynamic QR codes, you'll have a single code no matter how many times the destination link is changed, giving you more flexibility and control.

With a PERSA Persian Plan, you will have access to ten QR code types, can save up to 30 QR codes, and have support for one project and one pixel. You'll also have access to analytics, 180-day statistics retention, and a custom back-half URL for your QR codes.

Even the real world is going fully digital, and you owe it to your customers to keep up. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to a PERSA QR Code Generator Persian Plan for 92 percent off $499 at just $34.99.

