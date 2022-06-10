The 7 Key Steps to Launching an eCommerce Business
This step-by-step guide contains everything you need to know about breaking in to the ecommerce space.
The online retail industry is forecast to account for 24.5 percent of global retail by 2025. So there's never been a better time to start an ecommerce business. But it might seem overwhelming to decide on everything from naming a business to developing online marketing strategies.
Whether you're building your business from scratch or already have a business plan in the works, this complete guide will help you to set up an ecommerce business. Launching and running an online store is quite different from a brick-and-mortar business, as you will see below.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How This 'Shark Tank' Vet and Her Game-Changing Invention Are Revolutionizing Personal Safety
-
3 Things That'll Make You a Master of Forming — and Keeping — Great Habits
-
The Secrets That Helped LeBron James Become a Billionaire (And Have Nothing to Do With Playing Basketball)
-
-
How These Food Entrepreneurs Went From Barely Staying Afloat to Having Hour-Long Lines
-
3 Ways a Unified Sales and Marketing Team Can Drive Demand Generation
-
Hitting the Road for Summer Travel? Sticker Shock at the Pump Is Going to Burn: What to Expect.