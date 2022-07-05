Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Did you know that 61% of consumers prefer to be contacted by companies through email? Millennials will do nothing to slow that down. With an average of 6.4 hours a day, they're using email more than any other age group.

The potential to reach and convert them is there. Every email you send keeps your business top of mind and has a chance to bring in sales. However, many companies struggle with click rates and generating buzz. They lack the ability to deliver and engage.

On the other hand, look at the businesses that succeed, and you'll find that they'll do whatever possible to exceed expectations. The good news is that their actions are fairly easy to emulate. Let's look into some of the ways you, too, could start delighting your customers, one email at a time.

1. Make it personal — at least call them by name

The days of letters that begin "Dear Sir or Madame" are long gone. The modern customer has come to expect a high degree of personalization. At the very least, your emails should address the recipient by name. Are you doing that?

The more you can fine-tune your personalization, the more effective your emails will be. Start by looking at the kind of data you've gathered, and think about how you can use it to target specific groups of subscribers.

Personalization makes the customer feel like they matter to you and they aren't just another entry in your database. Furthermore, knowing who your customers are helps you better serve them.

2. Remember special occasions

What brands are people loyal to? It's those that cater to their audience and make them feel special. Your customers always have another option. So, one way you can delight them is through emails that are tailored to their life.

There are so many occasions you could mark. Use your imagination. For example, suppose your business is jewelry. Could you automate a promotion for everyone who bought a wedding ring with a special offer? Maybe they're unsure of what anniversary gift to get, or think about what a lifesaver you'd be if your email was what reminded them of the event. Not only could you keep your customer out of hot water, but you may just make a sale.

Those little things go a long way to expanding customer loyalty, and they can also drive up sales. You can delight your customers around those milestone events by giving them an idea and also expressing gratitude for their patronage. Small endeavors to show kinship won't go unnoticed. Anytime you can use email marketing to strengthen your connection is a win.

3. Let people choose how often they hear from you

Allowing your email subscribers to set preferences is of great value to them — and you. Some of the people on your list have a lot of time, and they don't mind getting constant emails from you. Others may get lots of emails or just want to hear from you less. They don't necessarily want to unsubscribe, but they only want one or two emails a month. Don't make them feel they have to ditch you.

So, what do you do? Put the ball in their court. Allow them to choose how often they hear from you and also consider allowing preferences on the types of emails they'd like to get.

4. Delight your customers by giving them the occasional gift

Sometimes the best things are a surprise, and your subscribers are likely to agree. Email newsletters that are one-sided and self-promotional begin to wear on the people who subscribe. Of course, they expect that you'll tell them about sales and product launches, but sometimes, you should show how generous you can be.

At least once a year, do something just because. Perhaps you'll offer free shipping for a few days or a free bonus on every purchase. Depending on what you sell, it could also be something you create specifically to give away.

Put some effort into something you can be proud of: an eBook, guide, infographic or even an audiobook or video download. Make it useful, and people will appreciate it. Plus, it's a great opportunity to send a good message about your brand.

5. Show up consistently with useful content

Successful email marketers are always raising the bar. They ask hard questions, like "How can I have better emails?" and "Where are my weaknesses?" One thing that won't cut it is to just coast. Those emails tend to be easy to spot, but hard to notice.

Making an exceptional email isn't easy, but you must do it consistently. Not being punctual with your emails will cost you in a lot of ways. Sending emails on a set schedule (like every Tuesday or the first day of the month) will improve your deliverability.

When you send on a schedule, you're less likely to be categorized as a spammer. Spammers and amateurs send emails haphazardly. The less you resemble a spammer, the better your sender score is and the more likely you are to reach the inbox.

It bears mentioning that emails that don't reach the inbox have no chance of being successful. That's why you should send emails that people open and also practice regular email hygiene to get inactive and invalid emails off the list.

So, what can you learn from the emails you get? You'll learn how to delight more in your emails by looking closely and thinking about the newsletters and promotions you send. Every email should have a purpose. If it doesn't serve someone, what good is it?

It also pays to learn from the emails you get (both personal and marketing). Did you get an email recently that delighted you? Ask yourself why. What ingenuity or sparkle do great emails have that you can adopt or learn from? Be on the lookout, and learn from the best.