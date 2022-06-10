25 Amazing Summer Jobs for Teens and College Students

There are hundreds of job titles to choose from across dozens of industries — regardless of your age or stage of life. And, as we've previously discussed, this is even true for teens and college students.

In an effort to make finding your first job easier for you, we've put together another list of 25 summer jobs you should consider. Moreover, a part-time job will allow you to earn some extra money and still have time for family, friends, vacations, or just chillaxing.

1. Outdoor nursery worker.

In a nursery, you'd typically take care of plants, set up displays, help customers load supplies, and clean. You might also need to be able to lift heavy objects. Nursery workers earn an average wage between $10 to $15 an hour.

2. Sports scorekeeper.

Keeping score in youth sports leagues is another sports job teens or college students can do. Scorekeepers normally earn minimum wage.

To ensure accuracy, you must be attentive at all times. The scorekeeper must also interact with coaches on occasion. However, if you are a sports fan, this is an excellent entry-level job.

3. Pool cleaner.

According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP), there are 10.4 million residential and 309,000 public swimming pools in the United States. With that said, there's definitely a need for pool cleaners.

Not only is this perfect if you want to work outdoors, but it's also not all that difficult. In addition to cleaning the pool, pool cleaners change filters and maintain PH levels. On average, a pool cleaner can make over $14 per hour.

4. Swimming instructor.

Do you enjoy swimming? Then you might make the perfect swimming instructor. Perhaps you could work in a local pool or recreation center.

And, better yet? The average pay for a swimming instructor is $18.42 an hour.

5. Apple picker.

Take a look into picking apples if you live near an orchard. Some apple-picking orchards pay their workers hourly. On average, apple pickers make $19 per hour. In most cases, they are paid by the bushel or piece. That is why becoming a fast picker pays well. Consequently, apple picking is a labor-intensive job.

6. Parks & conservation area work.

Whether you enjoy nature or plan to work in conservation or wildlife management in your future, working for conservation areas is one of the best summer jobs out there.

Maintenance is a very necessary part of maintaining parks. And students are the best candidates for jobs such as:

Keeping trails in good condition.

Organizing park activities.

Attending to parking lots and gates.

Serving food or providing guest services on park grounds.

7. Construction work.

In the United States, you can work on construction sites once you reach 16. However, like being a farmhand, it has to be in a limited capacity. Therefore, working in construction is an even better summer job for college students on break. And, because of the manual labor involved, it's the perfect job for anyone looking to stay-in-shape without paying for a gym membership.

The average construction worker earns about $16 an hour.

8. Grocery stocker/bagger.

Working as a grocery stocker or bagger can also be a great summer job for teens. Grocery stores have open positions in abundance, so students can easily find work in this field. And, if you're high school, maybe you can continue working at the store part-time when school starts back up.

A grocery stocker earns an average of $12.21 per hour. In addition to stocking food items, setting up displays, removing expired food, and helping customers load groceries into their cars are common tasks. You may also be asked to collect carts or assist in other departments.

9. Catering staff.

Catering servers distribute food and beverages to guests at an event. Before the event, you set up the tables and food arrangement, and you tell your guests which station or foods to serve.

Because this can be inconsistent, this could be a way to supplement other incomes, particualairly if you're already a waiter or waitress. Or, you could use the flexibility to still make money while also enjoying your summer.

Catering servers make an average hourly wage of $12.21.

10. Barista.

Coffee shops offer teens a chance to earn money while interacting with the local community. Since baristas serve nonalcoholic drinks like coffee, tea, and soda, there is no minimum age requirement. But, you may also be serving pastries and sandwiches.

Cafeteria, food concession, and coffee shop counter attendants made a median wage of $13.75 per hour.

11. Kid's party entertainment.

If you're into theater and entertaining kids, consider working at children's parties. After all, parents love throwing memorable parties for their kids.

A business that hosts kids parties or an entertainment company might hire you. Be prepared to stay in character throughout the party. However, the average hourly wage for a party host is $12.16 in the United States.

12. Animal shelter associate.

Are you interested in working with animals? Consider working for a local shelter. As part of your duties, you will feed, walk, and clean the animals' quarters.

An animal shelter worker's hourly wage ranges from $18 to $20 And. while this can be a meaningful job, it can be mentally and emotionally taxing. Why? You're caring for animals who have been abandoned or abused.

13. Car detailer.

This summer, you may be able to earn money by detailing cars. Most detailing jobs are located at car dealerships or car washes. Your duties will be to clean your vehicle inside and out.

The work doesn't vary much, which can get boring. But, you may be able to make over $14 an hour. And, this could actually be a side hustle that your can start from home.

14. Valet.

It is typical for older teens who have driving experience to be car valets. Many restaurants, shopping areas, and hotels offer car valet services to their guests.

A valet parking attendant typically earns between $9 and $12 per hour. Additionally, you can earn tip money as well.

15. Work at or run a stand at a farmers market/flea market.

Right down the street from me is a local farmer's marker. And, as you might have guessed, most of the employees are teens or college students. But, if there isn't a farm stand near you, consider working at a farmer's market. Some of these are only open a couple of days a week. But, that could be good if you want a more flexible schedule.

And, if there's a flea market nearby you could also work someone else's stand. Or, if you have your own items to sell, you could be for your own stand. If not, you could try your hand at garage flipping.

16. Library page.

As a teenager, being a library page is a good choice if you're looking for a quiet job. Pages sort and store library items including books, movies, and magazines.

A library page earns an average wage of $12.79 an hour in the United States. The downside? Pages usually only work 12-15 hours per week.

17. Court runner.

Court runners and legal runners for law firms are good jobs if you're interested in a legal. Essentially, it's errand work, which allows lawyers to focus on more pressing matters. The bulk of the work involves picking up and delivering legal documents that can't be faxed or emailed. But, you also be asked to go on lunch or coffee runs.

A court runner makes an average hourly wage of $13.38.

18. Window cleaner.

Private homes, offices, and all kinds of buildings hire window cleaners. Why? Not only does this maintain the appearance, it also extends the life of the windows. Along with windows, they also typically clean glass partitions, mirrors, and other glass surfaces.

As long as you don't mind heights or being outdoors, this is another job with exploring. Mainly because, on average, you can pull in $18.01 per hour.

19. Housesitter.

Even though people are planning to take fewer trips, 73% of Americans have summer travel plans. Because of this, there should be plenty of house sitting gigs available.

When a homeowner is away, house sitters make sure the home remains occupied. Or, to make it appear that the homeowner is at home, they turn on the lights periodically. They may also look after pets and do light maintenance.

Rates for house sitting typically range between $25 and $30 per day.

20. House painter.

Over the summer and on weekends, you can make a lot of money working for a painting company. Just be aware, that this more ideal for those who don't mind the manual labor involved. According to PayScale, painters can earn an average hourly rate of $17.83.

21. Hotel housekeeper.

Cleaning and laundry are some of the things a hotel housekeeper or maid does for a living. Hotel housekeepers earn $13.58 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can also work as a housekeeper in a hospital, nursing home, or continuing care retirement community. Average hourly rates at these businesses range from $13.60 to $16.82.

22. Receptionist.

U.S. News' Best Jobs ranking lists receptionists among the best business jobs in the country. And, teenagers and college students can also attain these high-paying jobs.

Answering the phone, greeting visitors and completing administrative duties may be part of the duties of employees hired by businesses and health care facilities. Receptionists make an average wage of $17 per hour, with an hourly rate ranging between $16 and $20.

23. Work at a VR lounge, arcade, or laser tag park.

I'm showing my age here. But, when I was younger, my friends and I loved going to the arcade and laser tag. And, I'll even through in mini golf as well. Today, VR lounges are becoming increasingly.

So, what not get paid doing something that you enjoy?

Of course, this doesn't mean playing games all day. Put if you enjoy the environment you may do things like collect money, operating and troubleshooting machines, or performing regular maintenance.

Plus, these types of jobs are readily available in cities, suburban neighborhoods, and resort towns. So, if your family is spending the summer at the beach, why not make some bank while on vacation too?

Salaries vary. But, the average arcade attendant makes about $13 per hour.

24. IT jobs.

You can have a fulfilling tech career before you've even landed your first job. Case in point, snagging an awesome entry-level jobs in IT during the summer.

Some of the numerous options you have include"

Webmaster

Junior technology associate

Junior data entry associate

Entry-level IT tech support

Online community manager

25. Freelance.

As a summer job, freelancing is great because you have plenty of free time. In addition to a literal break from school, you'll have time to refine your craft.

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to apply the things you learn in class. And, maybe this can lead to becoming a passive income source for years to come.

Among the most popular freelancing ideas are:

Freelance writer.

Graphic or web design.

Social media management.

Virtual assistant.

SEO

Translation

Photography

Best of all? As a freelancer, you actually get to be your own boss.

Frequently Asked Questions

What summer jobs are available for teens and college?

The kinds of jobs available and their pay rates will vary depending on where you live, the employer, and your age. Occasionally, child labor laws come into play, so make sure you are familiar with the applicable laws.

Accordingly, teens and college students can choose from a range of positions depending on their schedules, interests, and skill sets. For example, serving food in a restaurant or concession stand. Other examples would be a cashier, lifeguard, daycare assistant, or kennel attendant.

How much money can I make?

That depends.

The federal minimum wage currently stands at $7.25 per hour in the United States. Many states, however, have set higher wages. Washington, for instance, leads the country by offering a $14.49 minimum wage. Maine, Arizona, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, California, and Massachusetts have minimum wage rates over $12.

Remember, child labor laws may limit the amount of hours you can work.

How can I land a summer job?

Most teens don't know how to apply for a job. Nevertheless, it is an important skill that most people will need at some point in their lives.

If you've never applied for a job before, just know that every business has its own hiring process. While each process is different, here are some general tips to know.

Application process. For some businesses, you just need to walk in and ask for the application. Many organizations, though, post their job listings online. You can print one out and fill it out or submit it online. No matter if you apply online or in person, it is wise to discuss the job in person with the hiring manager.

For some businesses, you just need to walk in and ask for the application. Many organizations, though, post their job listings online. You can print one out and fill it out or submit it online. No matter if you apply online or in person, it is wise to discuss the job in person with the hiring manager. The interview. Take time to educate yourself about the company and the job position you have applied for. This lets the employer you are informed and interested. Don't forget to dress appropriately and demonstrate strong communication skills, like eye contact. And, at the end of the interview don't be afraid to ask questions.

Take time to educate yourself about the company and the job position you have applied for. This lets the employer you are informed and interested. Don't forget to dress appropriately and demonstrate strong communication skills, like eye contact. And, at the end of the interview don't be afraid to ask questions. After the interview. If you haven't heard anything, follow up. You could just give them a quick phone or email or just pop in to say hello.

Don't give up if you don't get hired. Every interview is an opportunity to learn.

What should I do with the money?

There's nothing wrong with using your hard-earned money to have fun or buy something you need, like a new phone. However, you don't want to spend all of your money on junk. You should also save some of your money for college expenses, purchasing a car, or in case of an emergency.

But, where should you put your savings. Some suggestions would be the Alliant Kids Savings Account, BECU Early Saver youth savings account, Chime Savings Account, CIT Savings Build, or Bethpage Federal Credit Union Young Adult Savings.

When choosing an account look for one that has a high annual percentage yield (APY). Also, you want an account that has no minimum balance to open or maintain the account.

The post 25 Amazing Summer Jobs for Teens and College Students appeared first on Due.