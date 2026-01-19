This Is How GLP-1 Drugs Are Forcing Restaurant Chains to Change Their Menus
Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are causing chains to rethink their offerings.
Would you like to supersize that order? Not anymore. Restaurants built on big portions are facing a new reality: customers on GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound can’t eat as much. In response, major chains are quietly redesigning menus with smaller servings and higher protein content.
Olive Garden added a “lighter portion” section in December with seven downsized dishes at lower prices. Chipotle now offers a high-protein cup with 32 grams of protein for the price of a latte. Subway launched “Protein Pockets” this month with over 20 grams of protein in snack-sized wraps. Shake Shack introduced lettuce-wrapped burgers on its “Good Fit Menu.”
The shift reflects surging GLP-1 adoption. A November Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 12% of Americans now take these drugs, double the rate from May. Since the medications severely suppress appetite, users prioritize protein to preserve muscle mass when they do eat.
