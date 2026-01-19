Would you like to supersize that order? Not anymore. Restaurants built on big portions are facing a new reality: customers on GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound can’t eat as much. In response, major chains are quietly redesigning menus with smaller servings and higher protein content.

Olive Garden added a “lighter portion” section in December with seven downsized dishes at lower prices. Chipotle now offers a high-protein cup with 32 grams of protein for the price of a latte. Subway launched “Protein Pockets” this month with over 20 grams of protein in snack-sized wraps. Shake Shack introduced lettuce-wrapped burgers on its “Good Fit Menu.”

The shift reflects surging GLP-1 adoption. A November Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 12% of Americans now take these drugs, double the rate from May. Since the medications severely suppress appetite, users prioritize protein to preserve muscle mass when they do eat.

Read more