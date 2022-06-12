How To Make Smarter Safer Investments in the Stock Market

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the most important aspects of entrepreneurship is finding ways to create wealth for yourself outside of your business. You don't want all of your personal capital tied up in your business — that way lies danger. Instead, you should invest wisely to ensure the money you haven't put into your business continues to grow over time.

Tykr

You might think that the stock market isn't exactly appealing at the moment, but really you should feel the opposite. There are ways to ride out the stock market downturn, and Tykr Stock Screener will help you turn the dip into a windfall.

Tykr is an app that aims to take the guesswork out of investing. This intuitive app is both a stock screener and education platform that will help you reduce risk so you can invest with confidence and manage your investments successfully. (All while beating inflation.) You can easily find great investments within 30 seconds, with information available for more than 30,000 US and international stocks, all updated in real-time.

If you haven't invested before, Tykr will teach you the fundamentals of investing and provide you with specific recommendations on companies that are worth buying into (or selling) based on a variety of factors used by professional traders.

How it works is pretty simple. Each stock has a Summary that will say On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell). They get these labels based on the work that Tykr's algorithm does to analyze the stock — all of which is open-source and available to you if you want to see Tykr's logic. Then, each stock is given a score, with a maximum of 20. The higher the score, the safer the investment. That way, you can calculate the Margin of Safety (MOS) to maximize your ROI and protect your investments.

