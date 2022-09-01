The 3 Best Language Apps on Sale for Labor Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're caught up in the rush of traveling to make up for lost time or you're getting back into business travel, one thing is always certain — traveling to a foreign country is easier when you know the language. So, why not take some time this year to learn a new language?

The Entrepreneur Store has a host of language learning apps available and during our Labor Day Sale, you can save a bundle. Through September 5th, when you bundle multiple language apps, you can save some extra money. Bundle two, save 20 percent off the total price with code YOURWAY20. Bundle three, and you'll save 30% off the total price with code YOURWAY30. (As long as you spend at least $49.)

We've got some suggestions on which language learning apps you should check out.

1. Speakly: Lifetime Subscription

Speakly claims it's the fastest way to learn a new language. That's because the app combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically-relevant words in one of eight in order of importance. That way, you can become confident in Spanish, French, Italian, and more languages in as little as 100 hours of study. As such, Speakly has earned 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and 4.2/5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Get Speakly for $69.99 (reg. $399), a savings of 82 percent.

2. The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk

uTalk has earned The Queen's Award for Innovation and Export, was a 2019 Chartered Institute of Language Threlford Cup Winner, and has earned 4.3/5 stars on the App Store. The conversational-focused curriculum has helped more than 30 million customers master more than 140 languages. (You can choose up to six with this deal). Plus, this bundle also includes lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited, an online learning platform with more than 1,000 courses available in a host of categories to help you further your professional development.

Get The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk for $39 (reg. $1,819), a savings of 97 percent.

3. TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech: Lifetime Subscription

TexTalky is a text-to-speech converter that is useful for learning a new language and much more. This app uses the latest cloud-based AI technology to translate text in more than 128 languages into spoken voices that sound natural. You can use it to help you navigate the signs and menus of a foreign country or streamline and internationalize your marketing content with audio in any language.

Get TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech for $37 (reg. $540), a savings of 93 percent.

